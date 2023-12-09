Francis Scores OT Winner, Rabbits Extend Franchise-Record Road Winning Streak with Win Over Ghost Pirates
December 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
SAVANNAH, G.A. - Ryan Francis' overtime winner lifted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to their franchise-record eighth consecutive road victory, as they topped the Savannah Ghost Pirates 2-1 in overtime on Saturday night at Enmarket Arena.
The fifth meeting between the Swamp Rabbits and the Ghost Pirates began with fast-paced action that saw just two stoppages before Savannah's Vincent Marleau broke the deadlock with his 12th of the season at 8:19.
Early in the second, Savannah's Carter Long was sent to the penalty box for hooking at 2:21, and the Swamp Rabbits capitalized just 24 seconds into their power-play, as Josh McKechney buried a one-timer into the net for his second of the season at 2:45 to tie the game.
Despite a combined 14 shots in the third period, neither team found the goal that would grant two points at the end of regulation.
In overtime, Greenville pulled goaltender Jacob Ingham while holding a delayed penalty, and saw Ryan Francis net the game-winning goal, his second in as many games, into the net just 1:02 into the sudden-death.
W: Ingham
L: McNiven
With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to an Eastern Conference-best 17-3-0-0 and extend their franchise-record road winning streak to eight consecutive games. Savannah's loss drops the team to 7-11-3-1.
The Swamp Rabbits and the Ghost Pirates travel to Greenville to complete the home-and-home on Sunday afternoon for a 3 p.m meeting at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Swamp Rabbits Single-Game tickets, Full Season, and Half Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864) 674-7825.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 9, 2023
- Ghost Pirates Fall In Overtime Against Greenville - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Thunder Take Teddy Tussle 3-2 Over Railers - Worcester Railers HC
- Centazzo, Tuomisto Combine for Five Goals in Overtime Win Over Cyclones - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Defeat Everblades in Overtime - South Carolina Stingrays
- Tulsa Nails Down Victory in Wheeling - Tulsa Oilers
- K-Wings Down Heartlanders in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Heartlanders Fight Back to Steal Point at Kalamazoo, 4-3 (OTL) - Iowa Heartlanders
- Francis Scores OT Winner, Rabbits Extend Franchise-Record Road Winning Streak with Win Over Ghost Pirates - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Bryan Thomson Picks up First Professional Shutout in Series Finale - Idaho Steelheads
- Oilers Bring Bah Humbug to Wheeling Wonderland - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Down Railers in Shootout, 3-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Fuel Take Down Komets on Saturday Night - Indy Fuel
- Admirals Rebound With Decisive 4-1 Victory Against Jacksonville - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Falls in OT for Second Night in a Row - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Prevail in OT for Second Straight Night - Rapid City Rush
- Growlers Downed 6-3 by Mariners - Newfoundland Growlers
- Four-Goal Third Period Lifts Mariners Over Growlers - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - December 9 - ECHL
- Keltie Jeri-Leon Called up by Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Millman Reassigned by Philadelphia to Lehigh Valley, Brown Recalled to Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Teddy Bear Toss/Ugly Sweater Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day Preview: Allen at Utah, 8:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Gustavs Grigals Recalled to AHL Milwaukee, Poreda Signed - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Acquire Darian Skeoch from Savannah - Adirondack Thunder
- Thunder Finishes Three-Game Series Tonight in Black Hills vs. Rush - Wichita Thunder
- Star Wars Night Tonight at Cable Dahmer Arena - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Notes: December 9 - Wichita Thunder at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Savannah Ghost Pirates (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Ghost Pirates Entertain Gladiators - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Royals Honor Military Heroes & Toss Teddy Bears in Series Finale with Lions - Military Appreciation / Teddy Bear Toss Game - Reading Royals
- Thunder Falls in Overtime to Rapid City, 4-3 - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Defeat Grizzlies 5-3 at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Houser Shines in Icemen's 4-1 Win at Norfolk - Jacksonville Icemen
- Brodzinski's Hat Trick Leads the Way in Americans' 5-3 Win in Utah - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Francis Scores OT Winner, Rabbits Extend Franchise-Record Road Winning Streak with Win Over Ghost Pirates
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Savannah Ghost Pirates (7:00pm)
- Francis Nets Pair of Late Goals, Rabbits Weather the Cyclones in 4-3 Win
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Cincinnati Cyclones (7:05pm)
- Teddy Bear Toss Soured as Stingrays Snap Swamp Rabbits' Win Streak