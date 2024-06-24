Swamp Rabbits Announce 2023-24 Season Ending Roster
June 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today the team's 2023-24 Season Ending Roster.
The following 20 players are on the 2023-24 Season Ending Roster, as submitted by new Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Kyle Mountain:
GOALTENDER (1)
Luke Richardson
DEFENSEMEN (9)
Logan Britt
J.D. Greenway
Joseph Leahy
Jacob Flynn
Bobby Russell
Max Coyle
Jacob Modry
Ethan Cap
Joshua Karlsson
FORWARDS (10)
Anthony Beauchamp
Carter Souch
Zachary Tupker
Josh McKechney
Colton Young
Brannon McManus
Ben Freeman
Brett Kemp
Austin Saint
Tyson Fawcett
Season-Ending Rosters may include up to 20 players. Season-Ending Rosters cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2023-24.
Each team is entitled to reserve rights to a maximum of eight players from the list of 20 by extending a qualifying offer no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on July 7. Of the eight qualified players, no more than four can be veterans (260 regular season professional hockey games played as of the start of the 2024-25 Season). Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded. Teams are not required to extend a qualifying offer to players who sign a contract prior to July 7.
The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 22 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season.
A team that extends a valid qualifying offer to a veteran player, or to a goaltender who has played more than 180 regular-season games, will retain the rights to that player until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 22. After July 22, if the veteran player or goaltender is not signed to a contract by the team, the veteran or goaltender shall be deemed a restricted free agent and shall be entitled to seek and secure offers of employment from other ECHL teams. Restricted free agents may not be traded. When a restricted free agent receives a contract offer from a team other than the team with the player's rights and the restricted free agent wishes to accept the contract offer, the restricted free agent and the offering member must, within 24 hours, notify the ECHL, the team with the player's rights and the Professional Hockey Players' Association. The member with the player's rights shall have seven days after the date it is notified to exercise its right to match the contract offer.
If a restricted free agent is not signed to either an offer sheet or a contract by an ECHL team by 11:59 p.m. ET on August 8, the player shall be deemed an unrestricted free agent.
Images from this story
|
Greenville Swamp Rabbits on the ice
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from June 24, 2024
- Americans Announce Season-Ending Roster - Allen Americans
- Icemen Announce 2023-24 Season-Ending Roster - Jacksonville Icemen
- Stingrays Announce 2023-24 Season Ending Roster - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rush Announce 2023-24 Season-Ending Roster - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Announces Season-Ending Rosters - ECHL
- Walleye Announce 2023-24 Season-Ending Roster - Toledo Walleye
- Idaho Steelheads Announce Season-Ending Roster - Idaho Steelheads
- Nailers Announce Season-Ending Roster - Wheeling Nailers
- Swamp Rabbits Announce 2023-24 Season Ending Roster - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Worcester Railers HC Announce Season-Ending Roster - Worcester Railers HC
- Heartlanders Announce Season-Ending Roster - Iowa Heartlanders
- Ghost Pirates Announce 2023-24 Season-Ending Roster - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Thunder Announce Season-Ending Roster - Adirondack Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.