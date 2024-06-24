Keppen and Volcan Sign for Next Season

Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets announced today that forwards Ethan Keppen and Nolan Volcan will return for next season, and rookie forward Austen Swankler has signed a contract for the 2024-25 season.

Keppen, 23, played in 40 games with the Komets and put up 14 goals and 12 assists. Before his time with the Komets, he played 24 games with the Maine Mariners, scoring 16 points (4g, 12a). The left-wing appeared in the AHL with the Hartford Wolf Pack last season and the Charlotte Checkers in 2022-23.

Volcan, 25, appeared in 60 games with Fort Wayne, scoring 16 goals with 13 assists before an injury ended his rookie season early. The left-winger finished his college career with the University of Alberta's Golden Bears, racking up 37 goals and 46 assists for 83 points in 108 games before turning pro.

"Getting Keppen and Volcan back in Fort Wayne was a priority for the organization," said head coach Jesse Kallechy. "This is a tremendous start to building the roster for next season. Both guys showed their toughness and skills last season, so we couldn't be happier to have them back in the orange and black."

Swankler, 22, suited up for 10 games with Michigan Tech last season, helping the Huskies to the CCHA Championship. The North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, native also played two seasons with Bowling Green State University, collecting 70 points in 71 games. The lefty was a Hobey Baker Award nominee in his sophomore season at Bowling Green State.

End of Season Roster Announced

Season-Ending Rosters may include up to 20 players. Season-Ending Rosters cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2023-24.

Goaltender: Brett Brochu

Defensemen Martin Haš, Cameron Supryka, Stanislav Demin, Harrison Rees, Logan Dowhaniuk, Matthew Sredl, Dustyn McFaul

Forwards: Jack Gorniak, Oliver Peer, Arvid Caderoth, Shawn Szydlowski (veteran), Ethan Keppen, Nolan Volcan, Zack Andrusiak (veteran), Daniel Amesbury, Jack Dugan, Chad Butcher, Morgan Adams-Moisan

Each team is entitled to reserve rights to a maximum of eight players from the list of 20 by extending a qualifying offer no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on July 7. Of the eight qualified players, no more than four can be veterans (260 regular season professional hockey games played as of the start of the 2024-25 Season). Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded. Teams are not required to extend a qualifying offer to players who sign a contract prior to July 7.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 22 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season.

A team that extends a valid qualifying offer to a veteran player, or to a goaltender who has played more than 180 regular-season games, will retain the rights to that player until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 22. After July 22, if the veteran player or goaltender is not signed to a contract by the team, the veteran or goaltender shall be deemed a restricted free agent and shall be entitled to seek and secure offers of employment from other ECHL teams. Restricted free agents may not be traded. When a restricted free agent receives a contract offer from a team other than the team with the player's rights and the restricted free agent wishes to accept the contract offer, the restricted free agent and the offering member must, within 24 hours, notify the ECHL, the team with the player's rights and the Professional Hockey Players' Association. The member with the player's rights shall have seven days after the date it is notified to exercise its right to match the contract offer.

If a restricted free agent is not signed to either an offer sheet or a contract by an ECHL team by 11:59 p.m. ET on August 8, the player shall be deemed an unrestricted free agent.

