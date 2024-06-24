Wyllum Deveaux Returns to Maine

Maine Mariners forward Wyllum Deveaux

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners officially began their roster construction for the 2024-25 season on Monday, announcing the signing of forward Wyllum Deveaux. Returning for his second season in Maine, Deveaux looks to build on a productive rookie campaign.

Deveaux was considered a longshot to make the Mariners roster out of training camp in the fall of 2023, having played just three professional games with the Wheeling Nailers the season prior. The Sackville, Nova Scotia native, not only made the team but turned out to be a key part of it, skating in 46 games, scoring 13 goals and adding 11 assists. Only five players on the team scored more goals than Deveaux in 2023-24.

After scoring the game-winning goal in Game 1 of the Mariners' first round playoff series against the Adirondack Thunder, Deveaux was loaned to the Providence Bruins, where he made his American Hockey League debut on April 23rd. He would return to the Mariners to play the remainder of the postseason.

For his standout season, Deveaux was named the "Most Improved Player" by the Mariners coaching staff, also being recognized with team's "Community Service Award." Heavily involved with the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital, Deveaux led all Mariners players in community service hours.

Prior to turning pro, Deveaux played collegiately at the Division I level for Harvard University and for the Tri City Storm and Des Moines Buccaneers of the United States Hockey League. He will turn 24 years old at the end of August.

"Looking back on the entirety of the season, it was a great first experience in the pro hockey realm," said Deveaux. "I really enjoyed being in Portland and playing for such a great staff. We're pretty lucky to have the resources we have in Portland and the fan support. I don't think there was ever a doubt that this is a great spot to play."

The Mariners 2024-25 season presented by Hannaford to Go, begins on Friday, October 18th with the Home Opener against the Wheeling Nailers at 7:15 PM. The full schedule can be viewed here. Full and half season packages plus 12-game plans and discounted group tickets are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Fans can also fill out an inquiry form for packages or group tickets at MarinersOfMaine.com, and a Mariners staff member will reach out. Single game tickets will be available in September.

