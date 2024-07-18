Austin Saint Returns for 2024-25 Season

Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Austin Saint

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today that rookie forward Austin Saint has re-signed with the Swamp Rabbits for the 2024-25 ECHL Season. He is the first player announced to the 2024-25 Swamp Rabbits roster.

Saint was signed in February of last season and made an immediate impact for the Swamp Rabbits. The 5'11", 190-pound forward scored his first professional goal in his debut on February 17th against the Atlanta Gladiators, helping power the Swamp Rabbits to a 4-2 win. Saint compiled a red-hot four goals and five points in eight games before suffering an injury in March that unfortunately cut his campaign short.

"I'm very excited to return to Greenville this year. It was important to me that I found a way to come back to such a first-class organization and play for a great coach and better person in Coach Mountain," said Saint of his return for his first full professional season. "It was tough the way things ended last year, between my injury and our finish in the playoffs. I feel I really started to showcase what I'm about as a player: a skilled forward with good feet, grit, and physical leadership on and off the ice. I have a lot of belief in myself from my recovery this offseason and am confident I'm coming back even better in October. I'm hungry to win a Kelly Cup, bring leadership qualities every day I'm at the rink, and push myself and my teammates to get us there as a team. I can't wait to see everyone in Greenville this October!"

"Austin epitomizes what we're about as an organization. He's got character, a tremendous work ethic, and he's hungry to learn and develop as a player and person. We're very happy to bring him back for his first full pro season and maximize his potential," said Kyle Mountain, Swamp Rabbits Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations. "Austin just brings a great mentality, work ethic and compete level to the game. He has plenty of skill, finish, and playmaking ability, but it's his daily approach to being a professional that really elevates his game and makes him impactful. He's put a ton of work into his rehab and will come in at 100% health, which is very exciting. We know he'll come to camp in great shape, and I'm looking forward to monitoring his development as a player."

A native of Bonnyville, Alberta, Saint, 22, joined the Swamp Rabbits after completing his second season in USports with the Royal Military College, racking up 33 points (18g-15ast) in 28 games. In 54 games with the Paladins over two seasons, he ignited the goal lamp 30 times and accrued 52 points. Prior to his college experience, Saint spent parts of five seasons playing for his hometown Bonnyville Pontiacs of the AJHL, earning 31goals, 26 assists, and 57 points in 94 games.

