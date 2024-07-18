Nailers Re-Sign Jaxon Castor

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their fourth player signing of the 2024 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed goaltender Jaxon Castor to an ECHL contract.

Castor, 27, joined the Nailers in November of this past season, when he was acquired in a trade with the Florida Everblades. Prior to the deal, Jaxon had played in two pro games, so the trade to Wheeling gave him the opportunity to flourish as a rookie. The netminder earned his first two career wins on New Year's Eve weekend, when he stopped 59 of 63 shots in a two-game sweep over the Norfolk Admirals. Those were the first of six consecutive victorious decisions, as he also knocked off the Orlando Solar Bears and Reading Royals twice each. Castor was called upon for his biggest stretch of the season in the closing weeks, when the Nailers were battling for a playoff spot. Jaxon went 4-0-1 in his final five starts of the regular season, and won the club's last three contests to punch the ticket to the postseason. The rookie continued his success in the opening round of the playoffs, as he allowed just five goals on 114 shots in the four wins over the Indy Fuel, which included his first career shutout, and the team's 10th all-time in postseason play. Castor concluded his first pro regular season with a 10-4-1 record, a 2.71 goals against average, and an .899 save percentage.

The native of Phoenix, Arizona attended St. Cloud State University for five years, prior to embarking on his professional career. Castor's collegiate journey was one that showed lots of dedication and perseverance, as he played for the school's ACHA team as a freshman, before eventually playing his way into a larger role on the NCAA squad. In 2022-23, Jaxon earned the opportunity to lead the way in the Huskies crease, and he shined, as he went 14-8-1 with a 2.02 goals against average, a .924 save percentage, and four shutouts. Two of those shutouts came in consecutive starts. First, he blanked Colorado College to win the NCHC Tournament and earn All-Tournament Team honors. Then, he was perfect against Minnesota State to open the NCAA National Tournament. Playoff success is also part of Castor's fun fact, as he won the NAHL's Robertson Cup and was named MVP of the championship with the Shreveport Mudbugs in 2017-18.

Jaxon Castor and the Wheeling Nailers will open the 2024-25 season on the road against the Maine Mariners on Friday, October 18th. The team's home opener is Saturday, November 2nd against the Bloomington Bison at 7:10. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

