Mavericks Re-Sign Nate Knoepke

July 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks have announced the re-signing of Nate Knoepke, who will return for his third season on the ice with the Mavericks.

"Nate was a core component of our defense last season," said General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "He is a smooth-skating defenseman who can make plays and push the pace. Last year, he earned two AHL call-ups, and we believe Nate will take another step forward this season, making our defense even stronger."

Knoepke, 25, will enter his third year with the Mavericks for the 2024-25 season. Knoepke scored 18 points in 61 games for the Mavericks last season and 6 in 20 playoff games. The 6'3" defenseman earned a call-up to the AHL Hartford Wolfpack the previous season and played four games for the Rochester Americans during the 2021-22 season.

Knoepke, a Burnsville, Minnesota native, played collegiate hockey at the University of Nebraska-Omaha for four years and was an assistant captain for the final two seasons. During his collegiate career, Knoepke recorded 28 points in 136 games. Before playing college hockey, Knoepke played for two years in the USHL and was in the United States National Team Development Program. With NTDP, he scored 34 points in 122 games. Knoepke also played in the U17 and U18 World Junior Championships for the United States, scoring four points in 12 games between the two years and winning the gold medal in his U18 year.

