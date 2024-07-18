Thunder Re-Sign Defenseman Ryan Wheeler

July 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder defenseman Ryan Wheeler

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder defenseman Ryan Wheeler(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has re-signed defenseman Ryan Wheeler for the 2024-25 season.

Wheeler, 26, played 61 regular-season games as a defenseman and forward last season with the Thunder and recorded 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points and 63 penalty minutes. In 17 Kelly Cup Playoff games, the Lancaster, New York native had four goals and one assist for five points. Wheeler also received the team's Unsing Hero Award for going above and beyond, playing multiple roles throughout the season.

"Ryan Wheeler worked himself into a very valuable asset for us," said Head Coach Pete MacArthur. "He can play defense or offense at a high level, plays with compete every shift, is a great person in the locker room and continues to improve."

Wheeler split 66 games in the 2022-23 season between the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones and Iowa Heartlanders. In 139 regular-season ECHL games, Wheeler has 34 points and 114 penalty minutes.

Prior to beginning his professional career, the 6-foot-0, 190-pound defenseman played four years at NCAA (D1) University of Connecticut where he played in 108 games.

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.