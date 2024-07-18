Ghost Pirates Sign Logan Drevitch for 2024-25 Season

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced Thursday the club has signed forward Logan Drevitch to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Drevitch, 26, led Savannah with 52 points (19 goals, 33 assists) in 69 games last season. The Middleboro, MA, native is Savannah's franchise leader in assists (57), ranking second in points (89). He recorded his first professional hat trick on January 20, 2024 against the Florida Everblades.

"It was very important for our organization to bring Logan back," Ghost Pirates Head Coach Jared Staal said. "He's been someone who has been a leader for this team the past two seasons; we're looking forward to seeing where year three takes him."

Drevitch's 16 power-play assists ranked 18th in the ECHL while also logging 90 penalty minutes. He's been a durable asset for Savannah, only missing six games in two years. The Merrimack College product has spent his entire professional career with the Ghost Pirates.

"Logan took big strides from year one to year two," Ghost Pirates Assistant Coach Brenden Kotyk said. "He plays in all situations: power play, penalty kill ... it is going to be a privilege to coach him as opposed to coaching against him."

