Icemen Ink Versatile Forward Chris Grando for 2024-25

July 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Chris Grando for the 2024-25 season.

Grando, 25, returns to the Icemen after a productive rookie campaign last season where he registered 46 points (15g, 31a) in 69 games, earning the Icemen's Rookie of the Year Award, an honor chosen by his teammates. Grando also collected a goal and an assist in seven playoff appearances during the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Grando initially joined the Icemen in March of 2023 after wrapping up his senior season at Arizona State University. Grando recorded nine points (4g, 5a) in 15 appearances with the Icemen that spring. The 5-10, 172-pound forward played three seasons at Arizona State and two seasons at Boston College recording 64 points (26g, 38a) in five collegiate seasons from 2017-2023.

Prior to starting his collegiate career, the Islip, New York resident played two seasons in juniors with the Green Bay Gamblers (USHL) totaling 54 career points (22g, 32a)

Grando joins fellow forwards Christopher Brown, Logan Cockerill and Justin McRae on the list of players that have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2024-25 season.

Icemen ticket packages for the 2024-25 Season are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.