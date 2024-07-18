100 Days Until Royals Opening Night Presented by Supportive Concepts

Reading, PA - The 100-day countdown to the Reading Royals Opening Night at Santander Arena presented by Supportive Concepts is on for the 23rd season of Royals hockey in Berks County. The first home game of the season for the Royals is on Saturday, October 26 at 7:00 p.m. against the Wheeling Nailers, who become divisional opponents with the Royals for the first time since the 2017-18 season. Fans can look for social media announcements on promotional deals, group outing opportunities and team events leading up to the home opener by following the Reading Royals on X, Instagram and Facebook.

In addition to the game, Opening Night will feature a block party immediately outside of Santander Arena on Penn Street. Fans can enjoy family activities and games, music, inflatables, Slapshot and Ice Angel photo opportunities, red carpet introductions of the 2024-25 Royals, and MORE right up to the first puck drop of the season at home!

For only $119.99, you can secure your seat at Opening Night AND the following five other promotional games with our Big-6 Game Plan available now:

Military Appreciation & Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Solve IT Solutions - Dec. 9 vs Trois-Rivières

Flyers Affiliation Night - Jan. 18 vs. Jacksonville

Pink in the Rink & Women in Sports Night - Feb. 15 vs. Norfolk

Battle of the Badges & Superhero Night, presented by Matos Towing & Recovery - Mar. 1 vs. Maine

Fandemonium & Mental Health Night, presented by Betterview Counseling and Trauma Recovery - Apr. 12 vs. Worcester

Follow the Royals on X, Instagram, Facebook and subscribe to the email list to know when single game tickets for Opening Night and all 36 homes games this season goes live!

2024-25 Season Memberships

Royals365 Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2024-25 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

