Ryan Cranford, Jackson Pierson Re-Sign with Atlanta for 2024-25

July 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the club has re-signed forwards Ryan Cranford and Jackson Pierson for the 2024-25 season.

Cranford, 26, returns to Atlanta after recording 26 points (14g-12a) while appearing in all 72 games in his first year as a pro.

Prior to joining the Glads, Cranford played three seasons Queen's University (USports) accumulating 37 points (22g-15a) in 72 games played.

Before his collegiate career began, Cranford, a native of Embrun, Ontario, spent four years in the OHL (Ontario Hockey League) with the Kingston Frontenacs. During his time with Kingston, Cranford tallied 109 total points (56g-53a) in 267 games and served as the team's captain for the 2018-19 season.

"I'm excited to be coming back to Atlanta this year," Ryan Cranford commented. "Being a part of a top tier organization and playing in front of the best fans in the league is something I'm really looking forward to being a part of once again. When the opportunity came to sign with the Glads for this upcoming season, it was an easy decision for me. I can't wait to hit the ice at Gas South Arena this October!"

Pierson, a native of Zionsville, Indiana, also appeared in all 72 games for Atlanta this past season, adding 43 points (17g-26a). Towards the end of the 2023-24 campaign, Pierson was named an alternate captain for the Gladiators.

"I couldn't be more excited to be back with the Glads this year," Jackson Pierson said. "I can't wait to get back on the ice in front of our great fans in October."

Before his professional career commenced, the 24-year-old forward played four seasons with the University of New Hampshire, compiling 88 points (31g-57a) in 115 games. During the 2021-22 season, his final as a Wildcat, the left-shot forward was named alternate captain, totaled a career high in goals (12), and won the Len Ceglarski Individual Sportsmanship Award for the Hockey East Association. Following his senior season, Pierson joined the University of Notre Dame as a graduate transfer. In 31 games as a member of the Irish, Pierson put up nine points (1g-8a).

"Jackson and Ryan are coming off of rookie campaigns where they played all 72 games, and that's not an easy thing to do," Derek Nesbitt said. "I think after seeing the league and our division for a season, they're both going to have great summers and look to build on the foundation they built as professionals in year one. They're both great people and teammates who come to the rink to get better every single day and are an absolute pleasure to work with."

The Gladiators begin the season at home, on Saturday, October 19th, against the out-of-division Indy Fuel, at 7:00 p.m.

