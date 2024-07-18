Aaron Aragon Returns to Grizzlies for 2024-25 Season

Utah Grizzlies forward Aaron Aragon

West Valley City, Utah - Forward Aaron Aragon is returning to the Utah Grizzlies for the 2024-25 season.

Aragon signed with Utah on November 21, 2023. He scored 10 goals and 6 assists in 59 games for Utah in the 2023-24 season. He scored 2 goals for the Grizzlies at Kansas City on January 19, 2024. One week later he scored 2 goals in a 6-3 Utah win over Rapid City on January 26, 2024.

Aragon started the 2023-24 season with the Idaho Steelheads and he was productive as he scored 5 points (2 goals, 3 assists) in 4 games and had a +2 rating. Aragon had a point in 3 of his 4 games with Idaho.

In 41 games with the Macon Mayhem last season he scored 19 goals and 20 assists in 41 games. He also played in 1 game with the Knoxville Ice Bears. Aragon played in 6 games with the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates in the 2022-23 season and had 2 assists in 6 games.

Aragon played his college hockey at the University of New England from 2018-2022. At New England he scored 23 goals and 16 assists in four seasons. Aragon was born in Whittier, California on July 31, 1997.

The Grizzlies will be celebrating their 30th season. The home opener is on November 1, 2024. Ticket packages and season tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

