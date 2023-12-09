ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
December 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced that Kalamazoo's Chaz Reddekopp has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #265, Iowa at Kalamazoo, on Dec. 8.
Reddekopp was assessed a match penalty for slew-footing under Rule #52.2 at 11:10 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Reddekopp will miss Kalamazoo's game vs. Iowa tonight (Dec. 9).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 9, 2023
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Teddy Bear Toss/Ugly Sweater Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day Preview: Allen at Utah, 8:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Gustavs Grigals Recalled to AHL Milwaukee, Poreda Signed - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Acquire Darian Skeoch from Savannah - Adirondack Thunder
- Thunder Finishes Three-Game Series Tonight in Black Hills vs. Rush - Wichita Thunder
- Star Wars Night Tonight at Cable Dahmer Arena - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Notes: December 9 - Wichita Thunder at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Savannah Ghost Pirates (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Ghost Pirates Entertain Gladiators - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Royals Honor Military Heroes & Toss Teddy Bears in Series Finale with Lions - Military Appreciation / Teddy Bear Toss Game - Reading Royals
- Thunder Falls in Overtime to Rapid City, 4-3 - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Defeat Grizzlies 5-3 at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Houser Shines in Icemen's 4-1 Win at Norfolk - Jacksonville Icemen
- Brodzinski's Hat Trick Leads the Way in Americans' 5-3 Win in Utah - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.