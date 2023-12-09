ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced that Kalamazoo's Chaz Reddekopp has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #265, Iowa at Kalamazoo, on Dec. 8.

Reddekopp was assessed a match penalty for slew-footing under Rule #52.2 at 11:10 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Reddekopp will miss Kalamazoo's game vs. Iowa tonight (Dec. 9).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

