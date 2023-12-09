Thunder Acquire Darian Skeoch from Savannah

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Darian Skeoch from the Savannah Ghost Pirates in exchange for Future Considerations. Skeoch will report to Glens Falls next week.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound defenseman has served as the assistant captain for the Ghost Pirates the past two seasons. In 130 regular-season ECHL games with Indy, Allen and Savannah, the New Liskeard, Ontario native has 17 points and 322 minutes in penalties.

Prior to his professional career, Skeoch played three years of major junior hockey in the Western Hockey League with Lethbridge and Vancouver and served as Vancouver's assistant captain in the 2017-18 season. In 145 regular-season WHL games, the right-shooting defenseman had 23 points and 265 penalty minutes.

The Thunder return home Wednesday and Friday against Newfoundland and Saturday against Worcester. Friday is $3 Labatt Blue Light and Saturday is Teddy Bear Toss Night in conjunction with the Saratoga Fire Department to benefit The Salvation Army.

Single game tickets and season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now!

ECHL Stories from December 9, 2023

