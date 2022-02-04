Royals Seek Second Straight Win vs. Growlers on the Road

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Newfoundland Growlers Friday, Feb. 4 at 5:30 p.m. at Mary Browns Centre in St.Johns, Newfoundland. This is the seventh of nine meetings between the two teams this season.

The Royals defeated the Growlers, 9-2, in the series opener Thursday, Feb 3 at Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's, Newfoundland.

All of the scoring came in the final two periods of play as Marc Johnstone scored the two lone goals of the game for Newfoundland while Trevor Gooch, Dominic Cormier, Jacob Pritchard and Thomas Ebbing each scored goals in the second period. Kenny Hausinger earned his first of two assists in the game on Pritchard's goal, improving his assist streak to seven consecutive games.

Brad Morrison scored a goal for his third point of the game (1 G/ 2 A) while Trevor Gooch and Thomas Ebbing tallied two more goals a piece in the final period, each scoring hat tricks. Nine goals is the highest single game score for the Royals this season.

The Royals sit in first place in the North Division as they continue a three-game series with the second place Newfoundland Growlers into Saturday, Feb. 5th. Reading holds a 19-9-5-1 record with a .647 win percentage. They sit above the Growlers with a .600 win percentage. The divisional standings follow with Trois-Rivières hoisting a .594 win percentage in third and Maine holding fourth place at .539. Adirondack sits in fifth place posting a .471 win percentage while Worcester is in last place with a .457 win percentage in 35 games.

