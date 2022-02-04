Solar Bears Double up Everblades in 4-2 Win
February 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Fabrizio Ricci, Tye Felhaber and Luke Boka each chipped in a goal and an assist, as the Orlando Solar Bears (21-16-3-0) topped the Florida Everblades (23-14-3-3) by a 4-2 score on Friday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The Solar Bears earned their first victory on home ice against their in-state rival, and leveled their regular season series with three wins apiece.
The Solar Bears jumped out to an early 1-0 lead when Fabrizio Ricci scored on his team's first shot of the game just 33 seconds into the contest, but Florida quickly answered with goals from Joe Pendenza and Alex Aleardi to put the visitors up 2-1.
Orlando responded in the second period as Tye Felhaber netted his first with Orlando after Florida's Tomas Vomacka coughed the puck up behind his net to Odeen Tufto, who quickly cycled the puck to Hunter Fejes. Fejes sent a pass along to Felhaber at the right circle, who then fired a shot into a partially-open net to tie the game 2-2.
Steven Oleksy then put Orlando back in front when he smacked home a Tufto rebound for his first with the Solar Bears.
Luke Boka then scored 18 seconds into the third period to cap the scoring; the goal briefly went to a video review but was ultimately upheld.
Brad Barone earned his 14th victory of the season with 35 saves, including 16 stops in the third period as the Everblades pulled Tomas Vomacka for an extra skater with under three minutes remaining in regulation.
1st Period
ORL Goal: Fabrizio Ricci (3) at 0:33. Assisted by Luke Boka and Joe Garreffa.
FLA Goal: Joe Pendenza (17) at 3:40. Assisted by Xavier Bouchard and Levko Koper.
FLA Goal: Alex Aleardi (21) at 5:15. Assisted by Jake Jaremko and Dylan Vander Esch.
SHOTS: ORL 8, FLA 12
2nd Period
ORL Goal: Tye Felhaber (1) at 5:55. Assisted by Hunter Fejes and Odeen Tufto.
ORL Goal: Steven Oleksy (3) at 13:14. Assisted by Odeen Tufto and Tye Felhaber.
SHOTS: ORL 11, FLA 9
3rd Period
ORL Goal: Luke Boka (11) at 0:18. Assisted by Joe Garreffa and Fabrizio Ricci.
SHOTS: ORL 6, FLA 16
Goaltending
ORL: Brad Barone, 35-for-37
FLA: Tomas Vomacka, 21-for-25
NOTABLES:
Orlando improved to 16-2-1-0 when scoring first.
Oleksy's goal was his 200th career pro point (40g-160a). The defenseman has one goal and one assist in three games with Orlando after he was acquired from the Toledo Walleye on Jan. 28.
The Solar Bears improved to 17-4-1-0 when allowing three or fewer goals.
Joe Garreffa and Odeen Tufto each contributed a pair of assists.
Orlando is now 14-1-1-0 when leading after two periods.
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears hit the road for the next two games as they visit the Florida Everblades on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena. Be sure to join your fellow Solar Bears fans for the watch party at Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company. The Solar Bear return home to host the Florida Everblades for Scout Night on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. Visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com/scouts to learn how to sign up your scout troop!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 4, 2022
- Rush Fall Short to Mavericks, 4-3 - Rapid City Rush
- Kalamazoo Stalls in Second, Drops First Game in Worcester - Kalamazoo Wings
- Peressini Outstanding in 2-1 Loss to Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Bennett Seals Overtime Classic with Winner at Toledo - Iowa Heartlanders
- Solar Bears Double up Everblades in 4-2 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Oilers Rally Late to Beat Americans - Tulsa Oilers
- Lethemon Stops 27, Rabbits Sink Admirals in 6-0 Shutout - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Worcester Begins Home Weekend with 5-2 Win over Kalamazoo Wings - Worcester Railers HC
- Heard, Boeing Score Twice in Overtime Loss to Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Fuel Fall to Wheeling 3-1 in Friday Night Game - Indy Fuel
- Nailers Open Big Home Month on Top - Wheeling Nailers
- Pritchard Scores Overtime Goal for Royals Back-To-Back Wins over Growlers - Reading Royals
- Everblades Fall at Solar Bears, 4-2 - Florida Everblades
- Growlers Drop 4-3 OT Decision vs Royals - Newfoundland Growlers
- San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves - Tulsa Oilers
- Americans Add Second Military Night - Allen Americans
- ECHL Transactions - February 4 - ECHL
- Defenseman Eric Williams Assigned to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Steelheads Alum Zach Yuen Named to Host China at Beijing Olympics - Idaho Steelheads
- Tonight's Game on as Scheduled - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Day: Americans Host Tulsa, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades: February 4, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Walleye Send Forward Austin McIlmurray to Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Gladiators Deal Nogard to Iowa - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Notes: at Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: Fight Cancer Weekend Continues at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Cyclones Postpone Frozen 5K/10k to February 26, 2022 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Wichita Returns Home Tonight to Host Idaho - Wichita Thunder
- Royals Seek Second Straight Win vs. Growlers on the Road - Reading Royals
- Everblades Look for Another Win in O-Town - Florida Everblades
- Icemen Defeat Grizz 4-1 - Utah Grizzlies
- Gooch, Ebbing Score Hat Tricks as Royals Dominate Growlers - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Solar Bears Double up Everblades in 4-2 Win
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades: February 4, 2022
- Solar Bears Chances Smothered by Gahagen in 4-1 Loss to Everblades
- Solar Bears Announce Game Time Change
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades: February 3, 2022