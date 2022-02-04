Solar Bears Double up Everblades in 4-2 Win

February 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Fabrizio Ricci, Tye Felhaber and Luke Boka each chipped in a goal and an assist, as the Orlando Solar Bears (21-16-3-0) topped the Florida Everblades (23-14-3-3) by a 4-2 score on Friday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The Solar Bears earned their first victory on home ice against their in-state rival, and leveled their regular season series with three wins apiece.

The Solar Bears jumped out to an early 1-0 lead when Fabrizio Ricci scored on his team's first shot of the game just 33 seconds into the contest, but Florida quickly answered with goals from Joe Pendenza and Alex Aleardi to put the visitors up 2-1.

Orlando responded in the second period as Tye Felhaber netted his first with Orlando after Florida's Tomas Vomacka coughed the puck up behind his net to Odeen Tufto, who quickly cycled the puck to Hunter Fejes. Fejes sent a pass along to Felhaber at the right circle, who then fired a shot into a partially-open net to tie the game 2-2.

Steven Oleksy then put Orlando back in front when he smacked home a Tufto rebound for his first with the Solar Bears.

Luke Boka then scored 18 seconds into the third period to cap the scoring; the goal briefly went to a video review but was ultimately upheld.

Brad Barone earned his 14th victory of the season with 35 saves, including 16 stops in the third period as the Everblades pulled Tomas Vomacka for an extra skater with under three minutes remaining in regulation.

1st Period

ORL Goal: Fabrizio Ricci (3) at 0:33. Assisted by Luke Boka and Joe Garreffa.

FLA Goal: Joe Pendenza (17) at 3:40. Assisted by Xavier Bouchard and Levko Koper.

FLA Goal: Alex Aleardi (21) at 5:15. Assisted by Jake Jaremko and Dylan Vander Esch.

SHOTS: ORL 8, FLA 12

2nd Period

ORL Goal: Tye Felhaber (1) at 5:55. Assisted by Hunter Fejes and Odeen Tufto.

ORL Goal: Steven Oleksy (3) at 13:14. Assisted by Odeen Tufto and Tye Felhaber.

SHOTS: ORL 11, FLA 9

3rd Period

ORL Goal: Luke Boka (11) at 0:18. Assisted by Joe Garreffa and Fabrizio Ricci.

SHOTS: ORL 6, FLA 16

Goaltending

ORL: Brad Barone, 35-for-37

FLA: Tomas Vomacka, 21-for-25

NOTABLES:

Orlando improved to 16-2-1-0 when scoring first.

Oleksy's goal was his 200th career pro point (40g-160a). The defenseman has one goal and one assist in three games with Orlando after he was acquired from the Toledo Walleye on Jan. 28.

The Solar Bears improved to 17-4-1-0 when allowing three or fewer goals.

Joe Garreffa and Odeen Tufto each contributed a pair of assists.

Orlando is now 14-1-1-0 when leading after two periods.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears hit the road for the next two games as they visit the Florida Everblades on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena. Be sure to join your fellow Solar Bears fans for the watch party at Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company. The Solar Bear return home to host the Florida Everblades for Scout Night on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. Visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com/scouts to learn how to sign up your scout troop!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.