Gooch, Ebbing Score Hat Tricks as Royals Dominate Growlers

February 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, defeated the Newfoundland Growlers, 9-2, Thursday, Feb. 3 at Mary Browns Centre. Royals goaltender Kirill Ustimenko saved 37 of 39 shots, while Growlers goalie Brett Epp saved 4 of 7 after coming in to relieve Evan Cormier who allowed 6 goals on 32 shots.

After a scoreless opening period, both teams scored in the first two minutes of the second period. Marc Johnstone struck first for the Growlers, scoring his first of two goals on the night by tapping in a loose puck which banked off the boards and into Ustinmenko's crease. Trevor Gooch began a career night, scoring his first of three goals on a wrist shot which he buried top shelf of Cormier's net to tie the game, 1-1.

Dominic Cormier, Jacob Pritchard and Thomas Ebbing each scored goals in the second period. Kenny Hausinger earned his first of two assists in the game on Pritchard's goal, feeding him with a tape-to-tape pass through a Growlers' defenseman as he crashed the net and deflected the puck over Cormier's pad into the back of the net. Haunsinger improved his assist streak to seven consecutive games.

Late into the middle period, the Growlers scored their second and final goal of the game. Jermemy McKenna fed Johnstone for a one-timer right on the doorstep of Ustimenko's net to score his second goal of the game, cutting the Royals' lead down to a two-goal lead after two periods, 4-2.

The Royals took the game over in the final 20 minutes of play. Gooch and Ebbing each scored their second goals of the game three minutes into the third period on a pair of backhands. Brad Morrison tallied his third point of the game, ripping a one-timer past Epp to extend Reading's lead to five goals with 16:41 remaining in the third period.

Gooch and Ebbing scored the final two goals of the Royals' offensive onslaught for their respective hat tricks. Ebbing lit the lamp with a wrist shot off of an offensive face off win to score his third and the team's eighth goal. Gooch tallied his third goal with a tap in past Epp's left pad after a rebound from Patrick Bajkov's wrist shot landed on Gooch's stick to slide home for the hatty and team's ninth goal of the game.

The Royals take on the Newfoundland Growlers Friday, Feb. 4th, at 5:30 p.m. at Mary Browns Centre.

UPCOMING GAMES

HAPPY HOUR FRIDAY - 2/11/22

Happy Hour 6-7PM (1/2 off domestic beer)

Ice Angel trading card giveaway

4 for $48 - 4 tickets, 4 burgers, 4 sodas

Flyers Friday presented by Deibler Dental - Paul Holmgren

Career Berks Free Student Tickets - Fevo.me/CRB0211

PINK IN THE RINK - 2/12/22

Pink and the Rink presented by Adams, LaVentura & Associates

Specialty Jersey

Infinity Scarf giveaway

Pink ice

MARVEL SUPER HERO© NIGHT - 2/19/22

Iron Man specialty jersey

Meet Iron Man

$1 candy bag

Poster giveaway

Post-Game Party presented by DoubleTree by Hilton Reading

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.