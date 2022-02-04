Defenseman Eric Williams Assigned to Norfolk
February 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - The Chicago Wolves announced they have released Eric Williams from his PTO, and it was announced today that he will be assigned back to the Norfolk Admirals.
Williams will join the team in Greenville and will be in the lineup for tonight's game against the Swamp Rabbits.
The 25-year old defenseman started the 2021-22 season with the Admirals, where he quickly became a mainstay on the Norfolk blue line. After posting eight points in 20 games with Norfolk, Williams was called up to Chicago on December 10.
During his 13 game tenure with the Wolves, the Newmarket, ON native played in 13 games and had three points.
The Norfolk Admirals take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for the first time in the 2021-22 season tonight at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 4, 2022
- ECHL Transactions - February 4 - ECHL
- Defenseman Eric Williams Assigned to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Steelheads Alum Zach Yuen Named to Host China at Beijing Olympics - Idaho Steelheads
- Tonight's Game on as Scheduled - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Day: Americans Host Tulsa, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades: February 4, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Walleye Send Forward Austin McIlmurray to Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Gladiators Deal Nogard to Iowa - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Notes: at Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: Fight Cancer Weekend Continues at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Cyclones Postpone Frozen 5K/10k to February 26, 2022 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Wichita Returns Home Tonight to Host Idaho - Wichita Thunder
- Royals Seek Second Straight Win vs. Growlers on the Road - Reading Royals
- Everblades Look for Another Win in O-Town - Florida Everblades
- Icemen Defeat Grizz 4-1 - Utah Grizzlies
- Gooch, Ebbing Score Hat Tricks as Royals Dominate Growlers - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Norfolk Admirals Stories
- Defenseman Eric Williams Assigned to Norfolk
- Admirals Drop First of Seven Game Road-Trip to Atlanta
- Admirals Fall in Shootout to Stingrays
- Tonge Scores 12 Seconds In, Admirals Defeat Stingrays in Saturday Night Tilt
- Norfolk Selected to Host 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic