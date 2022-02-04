Defenseman Eric Williams Assigned to Norfolk

February 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - The Chicago Wolves announced they have released Eric Williams from his PTO, and it was announced today that he will be assigned back to the Norfolk Admirals.

Williams will join the team in Greenville and will be in the lineup for tonight's game against the Swamp Rabbits.

The 25-year old defenseman started the 2021-22 season with the Admirals, where he quickly became a mainstay on the Norfolk blue line. After posting eight points in 20 games with Norfolk, Williams was called up to Chicago on December 10.

During his 13 game tenure with the Wolves, the Newmarket, ON native played in 13 games and had three points.

The Norfolk Admirals take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for the first time in the 2021-22 season tonight at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.