Grizzlies Gameday: Fight Cancer Weekend Continues at Maverik Center

Jacksonville Icemen (23-13-2-1, 49 points, .628 Win %) at Utah Grizzlies (26-14-2-1, 55 points, .640 Win %) Friday, February 4, 2022. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm. Broadcast: Mixlr/FloSports

The Grizzlies host the Jacksonville Icemen for Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend presented by FedEx. The Grizzlies will recognize those who are fighting cancer and remember those we have lost. It's the 2nd game of a back-to-back and Utah this season is 13-4-2-1 with 0 days rest. Jacksonville is playing for the 3rd straight day as they lost at Idaho 3-0 on Wednesday night and defeated Utah 4-1 on Thursday.

Grizzlies Specialty Jerseys

In both games in the Jacksonville series on February 3-4 the Grizzlies are wearing Fight Cancer specialty jerseys. On the jerseys are names of many people who have either beaten cancer, are currently fighting cancer or have unfortunately lost their life to the awful disease. Bid on the game worn jerseys on the Dash Auction App. The auction ends at 9:45 pm on February 4th. Auction Link: https://t.co/VMzYZcIaGk

Last Night

Jacksonville scored 2 power play goals and 2 shorthanded empty net goals to defeat Utah 4-1 on Thursday night. Brian Bowen scored his team leading 16th of the campaign with 50 seconds left in the first period. Icemen went 2 for 4 on the power play while Utah was 1 for 3. Peyton Jones saved 24 of 26 in the loss. Zac Robbins led Utah with 5 shots. For Jacksonville Abbott Girduckis had 1 goal and 2 assists and James Sanchez had 1 goal and 1 assist. It was only the 5th time this season where Utah has scored less than 2 goals in a game.

Battle of First Place Teams

It's the second ever meeting between the clubs. Both teams are in first place in their respective divisions as Utah has a .640 points percentage to lead the Mountain Division and the Icemen lead the South Division with .628 points %.

Bowen Takes Grizz Goals Lead

No one has been hotter than Brian Bowen as of late. He has 8 goals in his last 9 games and a point in 9 of his last 11. Last night Bowen broke a tie with Charle-Edouard D'Astous for the team lead as he picked up his 16th of the year with 50 seconds left in the first period. 12 of his 16 goals have come at Maverik Center. Before joining the Grizz this season Bowen had 3 successful seasons in the SPHL where he scored 132 points (68 goals, 64 assists) and a +40 rating in 118 games.

Players with 10 or more Goals

16: Brian Bowen,

15: Charle-Edouard D'Astous

13: Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Mason Mannek

11: Tyler Penner

10: Brandon Cutler, Quinn Ryan

Road Trip Recap

Utah picked up 3 of a possible 6 standings points in the Sunshine State. Luke Martin scored the game winning goal 1:27 into overtime on January 31 at Orlando to give Utah a 3-2 win.

January 26, 2022 - Utah 2 Florida 5 - D'Astous 1 goal, 1 assist. Ben Tardif 2 assists. Trey Bradley 1 goal. Florida was led by Alex Aleardi, who had 1 goal, 1 assist. Jake Jaremko had 3 assists. Blake Winiecki scored his league leading 19th goal.

January 27, 2022 - Utah 3 Orlando 4 (OT) - Orlando won 4-3 in overtime as Tristin Langan scored 3:06 in. Solar Bears led 3-0 after 1 period. Quinn Ryan scored his 10th of the year 12:52 into the second period. Brian Bowen scored a power play goal 15:52 into the second. Bowen redirected a Luke Martin shot with 41 seconds left in regulation to tie the game. Orlando outshot Utah 34 to 27. Utah went 1 for 2 on the power play and 4-4 on the penalty kill.

January 31, 2022 - Utah 3 Orlando 2 (Overtime) - Brian Bowen and Trey Bradley scored 2nd period goals. Luke Martin won the game 1:27 into overtime. Peyton Jones saved 31 of 33. Both teams went 0 for 1 on the power play. Joe Garreffa scored both of Orlando's goals.

Successful January for Utah

Utah went 8-3-1-1 in 13 games in January. D'Astous and Ben Tardif each had identical stat lines as both scored 3 goals and 10 assists in the month to lead Utah. Luke Martin had 12 points in January (4 goals, 8 assists, +12). Brian Bowen led Utah with 7 goals in January. Trey Bradley and Matthew Boucher each had 6 goals in January. D'Astous scored the game winning goal with 1.7 seconds left in regulation on Jan. 5 at Idaho. Martin scored the game winner 1.27 into overtime in the final game of the month on Jan. 31. Utah did a good job protecting home ice as they were 5-1 at home.

Goal Scorers in the Month of January

7: Brian Bowen

6: Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley.

4: Mason Mannek, Luke Martin, Tyler Penner

3: Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Quinn Ryan, Ben Tardif

2: Zac Robbins

1: Nick Henry, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Gehrett Sargis, Christian Simeone.

Transactions: Trent Miner Returns from Colorado

Goaltender Trent Miner was reassigned to the Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Miner leads the league with 4 shutouts. With Utah this season he has a 10-4 record in 14 games with a .923 save percentage and a 2.25 goals against average. Trent will turn 21 on February 5th. He is in the first year of a 3 year NHL Entry Level contract.

Recent Transactions

February 2, 2022 - Trent Miner Reassigned to Utah.

January 28 2022 - Andrew Nielsen Released from AHL contract.

January 24, 2022 - Peyton Jones reassigned to Utah. Matthew Boucher, Nick Henry and Trent Miner recalled to Colorado.

January 22, 2022 - Matthew Boucher, Nick Henry and Trent Miner Reassigned to Utah. Peyton Jones Reassigned to Colorado (AHL).

2nd Period is the Money Frame

This season the Grizzlies have outscored the opposition 62 to 37 in the second periods. Utah has outshot opponents 476 to 430 in the second periods. Indy has the 2nd highest goal total in the second frame this season with 51.

Grizz Are Undefeated When Leading After 2

Utah is a perfect 19-0 when leading after 2 periods this season. Jacksonville is also really good at holding on to a lead as they are 13-0-1-1 when they have the advantage after 40 minutes of play.

Gotta Get to 3

Getting to 3 goals may be the magic number for the Grizzlies. When they score 3 or more goals in a game they are 25-5-3-1. When they score less than 3 goals this season they are just 1-9. Utah is 16-0 when allowing less than 3 goals.

This Week's Games

Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend presented by FedEx is at Maverik Center on February 3-4 against the Jacksonville Icemen. Jacksonville is in first place in the South division.

Thursday, February 3, 2022 - Jacksonville 4 Utah 1- Icemen had 2 power play goals and 2 shorthanded goals. Brian Bowen scored on the power play with 50 seconds left in the first period. Nate Clurman and Christian Simeone each got an assist. Icemen outshot Utah 28 to 27. Peyton Jones saved 24 of 26 in the loss.

Friday - Jacksonville at Utah. 7:10 pm.

All times Mountain. Every game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Brian Bowen, Trey Bradley, Luka Burzan, Taylor Crunk, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Zac Robbins, Quinn Ryan, Gehrett Sargis, Christian Simone, Benjamin Tardif.

Defenseman: Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Kyle Pouncy, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Cole Kehler, Trent Miner.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 26-14-2-1

Home record: 15-6. Utah has outscored opponents 78 to 55 at home.

Road record: 11-8-2-1

Win percentage: .640. Best win % in Mountain Division.

Streak: Lost 1.

Standings Points: 55.

Last 10: 6-3-1.

Goals per game: 3.44 (6th) Goals for: 148.

Goals against per game: 3.05 (10th) Goals Against: 131.

Shots per game: 32.88 (6th)

Shots against per game: 30.51 (11th)

Power Play: 23 for 128 - 18.0 % (21st)

Penalty Kill: 128 for 170- 75.3 % (25th)

Penalty Minutes: 606. 14.09 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 16 (1st).

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 5.

Record When Scoring First: 11-6-0-1. Utah has scored first in 18 of 43 games this season. Utah is 15-8-2 when the opposition scores first.

Record in One Goal Games: 8-2-2-1. 13 of the 36 games have been decided by 1. 12 games have been decided by 2.

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Goals: Brian Bowen (16).

Assists: Ben Tardif (21)

Points: D'Astous (34)

Plus/Minus: Luke Martin (+23)

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (114) Taylor Crunk is 2nd with 67.

Power Play Points: D'Astous (12)

Power Play Goals: D'Astous (4)

Power Play Assists: D'Astous (8).

Shorthanded Goals: Trey Bradley/Matthew Boucher (4)

Shots on Goal: Brian Bowen (139)

Shooting Percentage: Quinn Ryan (10 for 49). 20.4 %. - Minimum 45 shots.

Game Winning Goals: D'Astous (4).

Wins: Trent Miner (10).

Save %: Garrett Metcalf (.932).

Goals Against Average: Garrett Metcalf (1.84)

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 33 62 49 4 0 148 Utah Grizzlies 459 486 444 25 1417

Opposition 44 37 47 2 1 131 Opposition 429 441 428 13 1314

Active Streaks (2021-2022 Season)

Goal Streaks: Brian Bowen (3)

Assist Streaks: Nate Clurman, Christian Simeone (1).

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Bowen (3)

Brian Bowen has 8 goals in his last 9 games. 19 of his 26 points have been at Maverik Center. 12 of his 16 goals have been at home. 7 of his 10 assists have been at home.

Trey Bradley has 9 goals and 3 assists in his last 13 games.

Ben Tardif has a point in 15 of his 25 games with Utah. Ben has a point in 9 of his last 16 games. Tardif has 13 points in 13 games in January (3 goals, 10 assists) and a +1 rating.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous has a point in 10 of his last 14 games. He has a point in 23 different games for Utah this season. In 12 games in January D'Astous has 13 points (3 goals, 10 assists) and a +7 rating. D'Astous had 53 shots on goal in 12 games in January.

Luke Martin has 12 points in 13 games in January (4 goals, 8 assists). Martin was is a +12 in January. He was also a +6 in 10 games in November and was a +7 in 6 games in October. Martin has a point in 10 of his last 15. Martin is tied for 2nd in plus/minus at +23.

Mason Mannek has 11 points in 13 games in January (4 goals, 7 assists). Mannek has a point in 4 of his last 8.

Tyler Penner has 11 points in 13 games in January (4 goals, 7 assists).

Multiple Point games (2021-2022)

10: Trey Bradley, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Ben Tardif.

8: Brian Bowen.

7: Luke Martin.

6: Matthew Boucher, Brandon Cutler. Mason Mannek, Andrew Nielsen.

5: Tyler Penner.

3: Gehrett Sargis.

2: Luka Burzan.

1: Neil Robinson, Bailey Conger, Christian Simeone, Nate Clurman, Quinn Ryan

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Stats

Utah has scored a league leading 16 shorthanded goals. The Grizz are 11-3 when scoring a shorthanded goal. Utah is 19-0 when leading after 2 periods. The Grizz have a 62 to 37 scoring advantage in the 2nd period. Utah is 25-5-2-1 when scoring 3 or more goals in a game. Utah has outscored opponents 78 to 55 at home this season. Utah's 144 goals are the most in the league. Their 55 standings points are the 2nd most in the league, trailing Toledo who has 56. The Grizzlies are 13-4-2-1 with 0 days rest between games. 6 different goaltenders have won at least 1 game this season. Utah is 23-8-1-1 vs Mountain Division opponents. Utah is 7-9-2 when trailing after 1 period. The 7 wins when trailing after 20 minutes of play is the most in the league. The Grizz are 16-0 when allowing less than 3 goals. Utah is 19-5-0-1 when outshooting opponents. The Grizz are 8-2-2-1 in one goal games.

