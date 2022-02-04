Fuel Fall to Wheeling 3-1 in Friday Night Game
February 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
WHEELING - The Wheeling Nailers hosted the Indy Fuel for their first road game in February. Despite coming out with an early lead, the Fuel ultimately fell to the Nailers 3-1.
The Nailers had 15 shots over the Fuel's 10 throughout the first period, but Indy was the only team able to get on the board. After a Wheeling turnover, Darien Craighead fed a pass to Riley McKay who found the back of the net. Fuel defenseman Chris Cameron delivered a hit to the Nailers' Nick Hutchison with 1:49 left in the period. The penalty was called by a linesman and Cameron was ejected from the game and the Fuel started a five-minute penalty kill.
The Fuel started the second period with just over 3 minutes to go on the PK and managed to kill it off. Wheeling wasted no time in getting their revenge however, with Hutchison getting the Nailers' first goal of the game just a short time later. Sean Josling and Cam Hausinger gave Wheeling extra insurance, scoring goals at 12:00 and 14:51 respectively. Indy was awarded the first two-minute power play of the game after a slashing call on Felix Pare. They took a five-on-three-man advantage just 24 seconds later after Tyler Drevitch was called for hooking, but the Fuel were unable to get the puck past Wheeling goaltender Stefanos Lekkas.
The third period was scoreless on both sides. 3:55 into the period, Craig Wyszomirski threw down Drevitch resulting in a four-minute double minor for roughing. Wheeling's Jesse Lees attempted to jump on top of Wyszomirski in the same scuffle and was given two minutes for roughing. Indy got two more one-man advantages during the rest of the period. The first came in the form of a power play after Shaw Boomhower was called for hooking and the second came when Fuel goaltender Mitch Gillam was pulled from the net with 3:13 left in the final frame. The Fuel were unable to capitalize on these opportunities and the game ended with a final score of 3-1, Wheeling.
Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 8th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2021-22 season.
