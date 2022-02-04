Wichita Returns Home Tonight to Host Idaho

February 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder celebrate a goal

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder celebrate a goal(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, returns home tonight to host the Idaho Steelheads.

Tonight is the first meeting of the season between the two teams. Wichita doesn't have a long history with the Steelheads. Tonight will be the first meeting against Idaho since November 15, 2019 as the Steelheads opted out last year. Idaho won that contest, 4-1, against the Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena. All-time, Wichita is 8-6-2 against Idaho and 5-3-1 at home against the Steelheads.

Wichita is looking for its first three-game winning streak since Thanksgiving. The Thunder claimed a 3-1 win on Wednesday night in Allen. The Steelheads are looking to extend their winning streak to five. Idaho is coming off a 3-0 win on Wednesday night against Jacksonville.

Idaho sits in second place with a .598 winning percentage. Wichita is in seventh place with a .427 mark.

A.J. White leads the Steelheads with 41 points. Luc Brown is second with 37. Wichita is led by Brayden Watts, who has 35 points. Jay Dickman is second with 33 points. Carter Johnson is third with 31 points.

Tonight is Toyota Community Night. Head over to Eddy's Toyota for a complimentary upper level ticket voucher. Fans can upgrade to the lower level starting at $10.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.