Game Day: Americans Host Tulsa, 7:05 PM
February 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), continue their homestand tonight at 7:05 pm against the Tulsa Oilers. The Americans are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday. Following the game tonight against Tulsa, the Americans will travel to Tulsa for a Saturday night game at BOK Center. Tickets for tonight's game are available at the Americans Website or call 972-912-1000.
Allen Americans Tonight:
Pregame Show: 6:35 pm CST
Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST
Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV
Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7
On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald
Game Promotion: Ortho Texas Military Appreciation Night
Next Home Game: Wednesday, February 9, vs. Kansas City, 7:05 pm
Rally Falls Short: The Allen Americans scored late in the third period on Wednesday night to cut the Wichita lead to a one-goal game, but were unable to get the tying goal, dropping a 3-1 decision to the Wichita Thunder at CUTX Event Center. Jackson Leppard had the only Allen goal, his 11th of the season from Kris Myllari and Phil Beaulieu. Wichita added an empty-net goal in the final minute to seal the Wichita victory. The Americans had the only power play goal of the night going 1-for-5. The Thunder outshot the Americans 33-29 for the game.
Hall and Bethune Return: Americans forwards Jared Bethune and Zach Hall returned to the Americans lineup on Wednesday night. Hall and Bethune both missed the previous three games. Both were held without a point in their return. Bethune has 11 points in 34 games, while Hall has six points in 13 games.
Troock Misses Another Game: Americans forward Branden Troock suffered a lower-body injury last weekend that kept him out of the Americans lineup the last two games. Troock, who was signed as a free agent this season has 30 points in 29 games (13 goals and 17 assists). The former Dallas Stars Draft Pick is averaging 1.03 points per game. He is listed as day to day.
Kearley Makes Allen Debut: The Allen Americans acquired defenseman Jake Kearley this week from the Florida Everblades for future considerations. The 26-year-old defenseman who grew up near Toronto, played in 24 games for the Everblades this season and had two points and 54 penalty minutes. He made his Allen debut on Wednesday night and played just under 16 minutes and had no points with two shots on goal.
Comparing Allen and Tulsa:
Allen Americans:
Home: 9-8-2-0
Away: 8-8-2-1
Overall: 17-16-4-1
Last 10: 4-5-0-1
Allen Americans Team Leaders:
Goals: (18) Chad Costello
Assists: (26) Chad Costello (Second in ECHL)
Points: (44) Chad Costello (Second in ECHL)
+/-: (+10) Kris Myllari
PIM: (68) Dawson Butt
Tulsa Oilers:
Home: 13-9-0-1
Road: 8-8-0-0
Overall: 21-17-0-1
Last 10: 6-4-0-0
Tulsa Oilers Team Leaders:
Goals: (22) Dylan Sadowy
Assists: (18) Jack Doremus
Points: (39) Dylan Sadowy
+/-: (+17) Mike McKee
PIM: (73) Jimmy Soper
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans react after a goal against the Tulsa Oilers
(Tulsa Oilers)
