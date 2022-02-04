Everblades Fall at Solar Bears, 4-2

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades claimed a 2-1 lead just over five minutes into the game, but the Orlando Solar Bears scored three unanswered goals over the final two periods to claim a 4-2 victory in a battle between South Division and Sunshine State rivals Friday night at the Amway Center. Friday's decision knotted the weekend series at one game apiece with the rubber game slated for Hertz Arena Saturday night at 7:00 pm.

The Everblades (23-14-3-3) jumped out to their 2-1 lead after one period, despite the Solar Bears' Fabrizio Ricci striking just 33 seconds into the contest to give Orlando (21-16-3-0) a quick 1-0 lead. That lead would last just over three minutes, however, as Joe Pendenza (3:40) and Alex Aleardi (5:15) scored 95 seconds apart to give the Blades the one-goal lead after 20 minutes of play. Pendenza's marker was his 17th of the season and his 50th as an Everblade midway through his third season with the club, while Aleardi's tally was his team-leading 21st goal of the season. Xavier Bouchard and Levko Koper earned assists on the Pendenza tally, while Jake Jaremko and Dylan Vander Esch picked up the helpers on the Aleardi goal.

The tide turned against the Everblades in the second period, as Orlando scored twice to take a 3-2 lead. Tye Felhaber knotted the game at 2-2 after the Everblades were unsuccessful on a clearing opportunity just under six minutes into middle stanza. The Solar Bears regained the lead at the 13:14 mark after Steve Oleksy trickled a puck into the Florida net to give the home team a lead that would carry into the third period.

Orlando pulled off another quick strike just 18 seconds into the third period, as Luke Boka slapped home the puck from close range following a wraparound attempt to give the Solar Bears a 4-2 lead.

In goal, Tomas Vomacka registered 21 saves and fell to 6-4-1-2 on the season for Florida. Orlando's Ben Barone made 34 saves and improved to 14-7-2-0.

