Steelheads Alum Zach Yuen Named to Host China at Beijing Olympics

February 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, Idaho - Former Idaho Steelheads defenseman Zach Yuen has been selected to represent host Team China at the 2022 Beijing Olympics beginning this week. Yuen is one of two Steelheads alums to play at this year's Olympics and is a member of the first Chinese Olympic team.

Yuen, 28, was acquired by the Steelheads from the Atlanta Gladiators and played 51 games during the 2015-16 season, posting three goals and 17 assists for 20 points with 48 penalty minutes. The Vancouver, B.C. native led Steelheads defensemen in scoring and finished tied for fourth on the team in assists while leading the team in power play assists (15). He played three seasons in the ECHL between the Orlando Solar Bears, Wheeling Nailers, Gladiators and Steelheads, totaling 63 points (14-49-63) with 142 penalty minutes in 178 career games. Yuen has dual citizenship both in China and Canada.

The 6-foot defenseman has played the last five seasons between the KHL and the VHL with four of those seasons with Kunlun Red Star, tallying 18 points (6-12-18) with 119 penalty minutes in 145 games from 2016-17 through 2021-22. He was selected 119th overall by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2011 NHL Draft during his time with the Tri-City Americans (WHL), where he owned 118 points (30-88-118) with 188 penalty minutes and a plus-93 rating in 255 games.

Yuen is part of the first appearance for Team China at the Olympics as the host nation. Team China has participated in every IIHF World Championship since 1972 though has competed in Division II. All 25 members of the Olympic team are members of Kunlun Red Star, and all members are a combination of naturalized players and those with Chinese heritage or dual citizenship. Included on the roster is Jake Chelios, the son of four-time Olympian with Team USA and Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Chris Chelios.

Yuen joins goaltender Pat Nagle (Team USA) as the Steelheads' two alumni members in Beijing this year. Follow Yuen's and Nagle's Olympic journeys with coverage of the men's ice hockey events on the NBC family of networks and NBCOlympics.com.

The Steelheads open a three-game, three-day weekend against the Wichita Thunder on tonight at 6:05 p.m. from INTRUST Bank Arena and return to Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 9 against the Tulsa Oilers. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.