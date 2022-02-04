Walleye Send Forward Austin McIlmurray to Iowa
February 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye have sent forward Austin McIlmurray to the Iowa Heartlanders for future considerations.
McIlmurray appeared in 28 contests for the Walleye after being acquired from Florida on November 3, 2021. In those contests he scored a pair of goals with four assists and was a -6. He had no points in the two games he skated with Florida before coming to Toledo.
Toledo will play host to the Heartlanders tonight at the Huntington Center.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.