Walleye Send Forward Austin McIlmurray to Iowa

February 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release









Toledo Walleye forward Austin McIlmurray

(Toledo Walleye) Toledo Walleye forward Austin McIlmurray(Toledo Walleye)

(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye have sent forward Austin McIlmurray to the Iowa Heartlanders for future considerations.

McIlmurray appeared in 28 contests for the Walleye after being acquired from Florida on November 3, 2021. In those contests he scored a pair of goals with four assists and was a -6. He had no points in the two games he skated with Florida before coming to Toledo.

Toledo will play host to the Heartlanders tonight at the Huntington Center.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.