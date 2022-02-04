Americans Add Second Military Night

ALLEN, TX - The Allen AMERICANS Professional Hockey Club, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, will host a second MILITARY NIGHT for the 2022 season on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 7:05 pm as the Red welcomes the Kansas City Mavericks to town.

The presenting sponsor for MILITARY NIGHT 2022 is OrthoTexas and the non-profit partner of the evening will be the CARRY THE LOAD FOUNDATION.

The original night for our annual celebration of active duty and veteran US Military personnel was scheduled for February 4, 2022, which was challenged due to inclement weather in North Texas. The additional night has been scheduled to best serve our partners, and fans, who wish to show their support and appreciation for the sacrifices that these American Heroes have made in order to protect and defend our nation.

As a way of showing our thanks, the Red Lamp Foundation will be providing all active duty and veteran military personnel with up to two (2) free tickets for the March 30th game. These heroes may purchase additional tickets at a discount, with the first four (4) tickets priced at only $5 each. To claim this offer Military Personnel should click on this Google Forms link

Veterans may also engage VETTIX.com for tickets for other Allen Americans games. If fans would like to donate tickets to Veterans for any home game at the #RinkOfRed they may click here The game night on March

30th will also feature multiple live auction engagements to benefit the CARRY THE LOAD FOUNDATION. Stay tuned for more information on this in the coming weeks.

