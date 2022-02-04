Kalamazoo Stalls in Second, Drops First Game in Worcester

WORCESTER, MA - The Kalamazoo Wings (21-17-0-0) couldn't respond to the Worcester Railers (16-18-1-1) strong second period and lost by a score of 5-2 at the DCU Center Friday.

Twelve seconds is all it took for the Railers to take control of this one, as Worcester marched down the ice at the start of the second and broke the 1-1 tie.

The goal came on a pretty simple zone entry off the center ice draw that found the stick of Railers forward Reece Newkirk (7), and he was able to find rookie Jacob Hayhurst (7) on the doorstep for the score.

Kalamazoo was able to sustain pressure for the remainder of the period with a couple good scoring opportunities, but Worcester added another tally at the 15:14 mark to push the score to 3-1.

The K-Wings came out strong in the third, scoring just 16 seconds in and pulled to within one. Justin Murray's fourth of the season, from inside the blue line, assisted by Jeremy Masella (2), gave the team life to start the final frame.

But the Railers capitalized again at the 3:02 mark, added the empty net goal and coasted to victory.

Greg Betzold (7) did extend his point streak to five games (3G, 2A) with his first period goal via another nifty redirection off the Andrew DeBrincat (14) shot from the point. Cody Corbett (10), earned the second assist on the goal and extended his point streak to four games (4A).

Trevor Gorsuch (10-10) made 38 saves in the loss.

The K-Wings will run it back tomorrow in game two of three in Worcester. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at the DCU Center.

