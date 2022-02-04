Cyclones Postpone Frozen 5K/10k to February 26, 2022

Cincinnati, OH - After consulting with the City of Cincinnati, local law enforcement, and race management, the Cincinnati Cyclones have made the difficult decision to postpone the Cyclones Frozen 5k/10k to Saturday, February 26 at 9:00am. The safety of our runners, staff, and volunteers is of the utmost importance and the current climate is simply not conducive to providing a safe course. As a hockey team, we never thought we would say this, but the Frozen 5k is just a little too frozen.

Runners will now be able to pick up their packets beginning February 24 at Heritage Bank Center and more details will be sent directly to those registered. We apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause but we look forward to hosting a great race on February 26.

