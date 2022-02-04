ECHL Transactions - February 4

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 4, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Cincinnati:

Brendan Bonello, G

Reading:

Tristan Cote-Cazenave, G

Trois-Rivières:

Maxime St-Cyr, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Delete Luke Nogard, F traded to Iowa

Cincinnati:

Delete Dajon Mingo, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/3)

Fort Wayne:

Add Samuel Harvey, G returned from loan to San Jose (AHL)

Greenville:

Delete Alex Brooks, D suspended by team

Indy:

Add Spencer Watson, F activated from reserve

Delete Liam Folkes, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Austin McIlmurray, F added to active roster (traded from Toledo)

Delete Cole Golka, F placed on reserve

Delete Adrien Beraldo, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/17)

Delete Riese Zmolek, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/27)

Newfoundland:

Add Dan Cadigan, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Alex Horawski, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Matt Jenkins, G added as EBUG

Delete Alex Horawski, G placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Escott, F placed on reserve

Delete Brett Epp, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Norfolk:

Add Eric Williams, D returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)

Delete Ryan Cook, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Mason Millman, D assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Add Josh Winquist, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Anthony Gagnon, F activated from reserve

Delete Brayden Low, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Hunter Shepard, G assigned by Washington

Add Shane Walsh, F activated from reserve

Delete Damian Chrcek, D placed on reserve

Delete Andrew Cherniwchan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/23)

Toledo:

Add Billy Christopoulos, G returned from loan to Charlotte

Add Josh Dickinson, F returned from loan to Grand Rapids

Delete Connor Walters, D placed on reserve

Delete Austin McIlmurray, F traded to Iowa

Trois-Rivières:

Add Philippe Desrosiers, G assigned by Manitoba

Tulsa:

Add Mike McKee, D returned from loan to San Diego

Add Maxim Golod, F assigned from San Diego by Anaheim

Delete Wyatt Trumbley, D placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Ernst, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Jordon Stone, D activated from reserve

Delete Gehrett Sargis, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Alex Peters, D returned from loan to Bakersfield

Delete Brayden Watts, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Joey Spagnoli, G added as EBUG

Add Reece Newkirk, F activated from reserve

Delete Ethan Price, F place on reserve

