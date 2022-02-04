ECHL Transactions - February 4
February 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 4, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Cincinnati:
Brendan Bonello, G
Reading:
Tristan Cote-Cazenave, G
Trois-Rivières:
Maxime St-Cyr, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Delete Luke Nogard, F traded to Iowa
Cincinnati:
Delete Dajon Mingo, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/3)
Fort Wayne:
Add Samuel Harvey, G returned from loan to San Jose (AHL)
Greenville:
Delete Alex Brooks, D suspended by team
Indy:
Add Spencer Watson, F activated from reserve
Delete Liam Folkes, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Austin McIlmurray, F added to active roster (traded from Toledo)
Delete Cole Golka, F placed on reserve
Delete Adrien Beraldo, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/17)
Delete Riese Zmolek, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/27)
Newfoundland:
Add Dan Cadigan, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Alex Horawski, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Matt Jenkins, G added as EBUG
Delete Alex Horawski, G placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Escott, F placed on reserve
Delete Brett Epp, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Norfolk:
Add Eric Williams, D returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)
Delete Ryan Cook, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Mason Millman, D assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Add Josh Winquist, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Anthony Gagnon, F activated from reserve
Delete Brayden Low, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Hunter Shepard, G assigned by Washington
Add Shane Walsh, F activated from reserve
Delete Damian Chrcek, D placed on reserve
Delete Andrew Cherniwchan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/23)
Toledo:
Add Billy Christopoulos, G returned from loan to Charlotte
Add Josh Dickinson, F returned from loan to Grand Rapids
Delete Connor Walters, D placed on reserve
Delete Austin McIlmurray, F traded to Iowa
Trois-Rivières:
Add Philippe Desrosiers, G assigned by Manitoba
Tulsa:
Add Mike McKee, D returned from loan to San Diego
Add Maxim Golod, F assigned from San Diego by Anaheim
Delete Wyatt Trumbley, D placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Ernst, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Jordon Stone, D activated from reserve
Delete Gehrett Sargis, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Alex Peters, D returned from loan to Bakersfield
Delete Brayden Watts, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Joey Spagnoli, G added as EBUG
Add Reece Newkirk, F activated from reserve
Delete Ethan Price, F place on reserve
