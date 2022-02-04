Tonight's Game on as Scheduled
February 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release
Tonight's game between the Wheeling Nailers and Indy Fuel is on as scheduled, with opening face-off taking place at 7:10.
If you are unable to attend tonight's game due to the weather, you may call our office at (304) 234-GOAL, and we will help you exchange your tickets from tonight for a future game.
We hope everyone is staying safe, and GO NAILERS!
