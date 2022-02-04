Tonight's Game on as Scheduled

February 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release







Tonight's game between the Wheeling Nailers and Indy Fuel is on as scheduled, with opening face-off taking place at 7:10.

If you are unable to attend tonight's game due to the weather, you may call our office at (304) 234-GOAL, and we will help you exchange your tickets from tonight for a future game.

We hope everyone is staying safe, and GO NAILERS!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.