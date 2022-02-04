Peressini Outstanding in 2-1 Loss to Tulsa

Allen Americans face off with the Tulsa Oilers

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL) dropped a 2-1 decision to the Tulsa Oilers on Friday night in Allen.

The best player on the ice for either team was Americans goalie Luke Peressini, who stopped 42 shots in a one-goal loss to Tulsa.

"I felt good out here tonight, '' noted Peressini. "It would have been nice to get the win, but we fell just a little short. We have some things to work on for tomorrow night. I know we'll bounce back in a big way.

The Americans were outshot for the game 44-to-17. Adam Pleskach led the way for Tulsa with six shots, followed by Nathan Larose who had five, and scored both Tulsa goals.

The Americans went 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Oilers were 1-for-4.

Jackson Leppard had the only Americans goal for the second game in a row. Leppard scored his 12th of the season tonight from JD Dudek and Zach Hall at 14:21 of the final period.

The Americans and Oilers wrap up their weekend series tomorrow night in Tulsa at 7:05 pm.

The Americans have three home games next week against the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday night. Visit the Americans Website for TICKETS!

