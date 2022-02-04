Peressini Outstanding in 2-1 Loss to Tulsa
February 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL) dropped a 2-1 decision to the Tulsa Oilers on Friday night in Allen.
The best player on the ice for either team was Americans goalie Luke Peressini, who stopped 42 shots in a one-goal loss to Tulsa.
"I felt good out here tonight, '' noted Peressini. "It would have been nice to get the win, but we fell just a little short. We have some things to work on for tomorrow night. I know we'll bounce back in a big way.
The Americans were outshot for the game 44-to-17. Adam Pleskach led the way for Tulsa with six shots, followed by Nathan Larose who had five, and scored both Tulsa goals.
The Americans went 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Oilers were 1-for-4.
Jackson Leppard had the only Americans goal for the second game in a row. Leppard scored his 12th of the season tonight from JD Dudek and Zach Hall at 14:21 of the final period.
The Americans and Oilers wrap up their weekend series tomorrow night in Tulsa at 7:05 pm.
The Americans have three home games next week against the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday night. Visit the Americans Website for TICKETS!
About the Allen AMERICANS
The Allen AMERICANS PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY CLUB is a member of the ECHL, the world's top Double-A hockey league, and is the affiliate of the National Hockey League's (NHL) Seattle Kraken.
Founded in 2009, the club is owned by Jack D. Gulati, known internationally as the "Serial Entrepreneur." Championship Hockey is the backbone of the franchise, with the Red having captured back-to-back ECHL Kelly Cup Championships in 2014-15 & 2015-16 and two Central Hockey League President's Cups in 2012-13 & 2013-14. Over the years, more than 323 players have worn the Red Sweater, with 4 AMERICANS having moved up to play in the NHL.
Tickets for home games at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center are available at AllenAmericans.com/tickets or by calling 972-912-1000.
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans face off with the Tulsa Oilers
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 4, 2022
- Rush Fall Short to Mavericks, 4-3 - Rapid City Rush
- Kalamazoo Stalls in Second, Drops First Game in Worcester - Kalamazoo Wings
- Peressini Outstanding in 2-1 Loss to Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Bennett Seals Overtime Classic with Winner at Toledo - Iowa Heartlanders
- Solar Bears Double up Everblades in 4-2 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Oilers Rally Late to Beat Americans - Tulsa Oilers
- Lethemon Stops 27, Rabbits Sink Admirals in 6-0 Shutout - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Worcester Begins Home Weekend with 5-2 Win over Kalamazoo Wings - Worcester Railers HC
- Heard, Boeing Score Twice in Overtime Loss to Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Fuel Fall to Wheeling 3-1 in Friday Night Game - Indy Fuel
- Nailers Open Big Home Month on Top - Wheeling Nailers
- Pritchard Scores Overtime Goal for Royals Back-To-Back Wins over Growlers - Reading Royals
- Everblades Fall at Solar Bears, 4-2 - Florida Everblades
- Growlers Drop 4-3 OT Decision vs Royals - Newfoundland Growlers
- San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves - Tulsa Oilers
- Americans Add Second Military Night - Allen Americans
- ECHL Transactions - February 4 - ECHL
- Defenseman Eric Williams Assigned to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Steelheads Alum Zach Yuen Named to Host China at Beijing Olympics - Idaho Steelheads
- Tonight's Game on as Scheduled - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Day: Americans Host Tulsa, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades: February 4, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Walleye Send Forward Austin McIlmurray to Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Gladiators Deal Nogard to Iowa - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Notes: at Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: Fight Cancer Weekend Continues at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Cyclones Postpone Frozen 5K/10k to February 26, 2022 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Wichita Returns Home Tonight to Host Idaho - Wichita Thunder
- Royals Seek Second Straight Win vs. Growlers on the Road - Reading Royals
- Everblades Look for Another Win in O-Town - Florida Everblades
- Icemen Defeat Grizz 4-1 - Utah Grizzlies
- Gooch, Ebbing Score Hat Tricks as Royals Dominate Growlers - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.