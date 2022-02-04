San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves

TULSA, OK - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has reassigned left wing Maxim Golod to the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL and goaltender Francis Marotte to the Allen Americans. In addition, San Diego has released right wing Sean Josling and defenseman Mike McKee from their professional tryouts (PTO).

Golod, 21 (8/18/00), recorded 1-3=4 points and six penalty minutes (PIM) in 18 AHL games with San Diego in 2021-22. In 34 career AHL games, Golod has 2-7=9 points and 14 PIM with a +4 rating. The 6-0, 182-pound forward tallied 2-5=7 points with a +1 rating and six PIM in 10 career ECHL games with Tulsa.

Marotte, 26 (5/1/95), posted a 3-4-1 record with a 3.88 goals against average (GAA) and .833 save percentage (SV%) in eight games with the Gulls, including his first AHL win Jan. 15 vs. the Abbotsford Canucks stopping 29-of-32 shots in the victory. In nine games with Allen this season, Marotte has a 3-4-2 record with a 3.98 GAA and .874 SV%. The 6-1, 196-pound netminder has appeared in 21 career ECHL games with the Americans, compiling a 11-7-3 record with a 3.14 GAA and .898 SV%.

Josling, 22 (3/22/99), earned 1-1=2 points with 12 PIM in 15 AHL games with the Gulls this season, scoring his first career AHL goal on Dec. 17 against the Bakersfield Condors. Prior to joining San Diego, Josling recorded 3-3=6 points with a +2 rating in four ECHL games with the Wheeling Nailers. In 54 career ECHL games with Wheeling, the 6-0, 179-pound forward has collected 9-25=34 points and 81 penalty minutes (PIM).

McKee, 28 (8/17/93), registered 0-1=1 point with nine PIM in nine games with San Diego, including earning his first AHL point (assist) Jan. 29 at Iowa. The 6-5, 235-pound blueliner posted 3-14=17 points with a +17 rating and 32 penalty minutes (PIM) in 26 ECHL games with Tulsa this year. A native of Newmarket, Ontario, McKee scored 15-55=70 points with a +22 rating and 636 PIM in 266 career ECHL games with the Oilers and Toledo Walleye.

