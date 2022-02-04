Nailers Open Big Home Month on Top
February 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release
WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers played a solid game on Friday night, which featured key goals, big saves, and strong defense, as they earned a 3-1 triumph over the Indy Fuel at WesBanco Arena. All three goals came in the second period, as Nick Hutchison, Sean Josling, and Patrick Watling all lit the lamp in front of Stefanos Lekkas, who stopped 24 shots.
The first period was a rough one for the Nailers, as they were on the receiving end of two hard hits - one that led to the ejection of an Indy player. Despite a 15-10 shots advantage for Wheeling, the lone goal also went to the Fuel. Darien Craighead stole a puck behind the net, and fed Riley McKay, who tossed in an open shot from the right circle.
The middle frame was a completely different story, as the Nailers pulled in front with three consecutive markers. The equalizer came at the 4:03 mark, when Tyler Drevitch yanked the puck away in the right circle, then set up Nick Hutchison for a wide open shot from the left side. Sean Josling returned from a three-month stint in the AHL to give Wheeling the lead, as he tapped in a feed from Patrick Watling on the right side of the crease, which was created by Hutchison's forecheck. 2:15 later, Cam Hausinger lit the lamp, as he cruised into the left circle, and roofed a wrist shot into the top-right corner of the cage.
The Nailers went into lockdown mode in the third period, as both clubs shut it down, and the Nailers took their 3-1 win.
Stefanos Lekkas earned the victory in goal for Wheeling, as he turned away 24 of the 25 shots he faced, including a breakaway save on Spencer Watson early in the second period. Mitch Gillam took the loss for Indy, as he made 28 saves on 31 shots.
The Nailers will continue their home weekend on Saturday night, when they face the Iowa Heartlanders at 7:10. Then, on Sunday, the weekend concludes with a 4:10 tilt against the Cincinnati Cyclones, followed by a post game skate with odd-numbered players. Wheeling's next big promotional night is February 12th, when the Stanley Cup comes to WesBanco Arena as part of Pittsburgh Penguins Night. The Nailers will also be celebrating the night by wearing specialty jerseys. Season memberships, single game tickets, and partial packages are available, and fans can get more information by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.
