Gladiators Deal Nogard to Iowa
February 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The team announced on Friday that forward Luke Nogard has been traded to the Iowa Heartlanders in exchange for future considerations.
Nogard, 28, compiled 22 points (4G-18A) and 107 penalty minutes in 31 games with the Gladiators this season. The 6-foot-1, 212-pound forward also appeared in 30 games for Atlanta in the 2019-20 season and racked up 22 points (10G-12A). Nogard made his American Hockey League debut this season with the Belleville Senators on Nov. 6.
In exchange for Nogard, Iowa will be sending a player to Atlanta to complete the future considerations clause of the trade.
The Gladiators play next on Saturday, Feb. 5 against the Norfolk Admirals at 7:30 PM at Gas South Arena. --
