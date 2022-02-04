Bennett Seals Overtime Classic with Winner at Toledo

Toledo, OH - Iowa Heartlanders forward Kris Bennett scored at 4:28 of overtime on the breakaway, capping a come-from-behind classic win at the Toledo Walleye Friday at Huntington Center. The game featured four lead changes and five ties. Bennett's overtime goal marked the Heartlanders' second-ever overtime win and first at Huntington Center this season. Iowa completed the season series with wins in three of the last four season-series games against Toledo.

The overtime did not have any stoppages. Billy Constantinou triggered the OT goal by passing to Bennett up the right-wing side. He cut the stripe to the right slot and scored with a far-post shot that beat Max Milosek (OTL, 26 saves). Bennett finished with two goals and three points and was named first star.

Ryan Kuffner scored twice in the second period, helping Iowa take their first lead at 4-3 with goals on back-to-back chances at 10:21 and 12:10 of the second. Kuffner finished with four points, one short of the team record. Jake Smith tallied a power-play goal in the first period and has 12 goals this season.

Iowa went 3-for-4 on the man up.

Dareck Baribeau won his Iowa debut with 39 saves on 44 shots.

