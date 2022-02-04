Bennett Seals Overtime Classic with Winner at Toledo
February 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Toledo, OH - Iowa Heartlanders forward Kris Bennett scored at 4:28 of overtime on the breakaway, capping a come-from-behind classic win at the Toledo Walleye Friday at Huntington Center. The game featured four lead changes and five ties. Bennett's overtime goal marked the Heartlanders' second-ever overtime win and first at Huntington Center this season. Iowa completed the season series with wins in three of the last four season-series games against Toledo.
The overtime did not have any stoppages. Billy Constantinou triggered the OT goal by passing to Bennett up the right-wing side. He cut the stripe to the right slot and scored with a far-post shot that beat Max Milosek (OTL, 26 saves). Bennett finished with two goals and three points and was named first star.
Ryan Kuffner scored twice in the second period, helping Iowa take their first lead at 4-3 with goals on back-to-back chances at 10:21 and 12:10 of the second. Kuffner finished with four points, one short of the team record. Jake Smith tallied a power-play goal in the first period and has 12 goals this season.
Iowa went 3-for-4 on the man up.
Dareck Baribeau won his Iowa debut with 39 saves on 44 shots.
The Heartlanders are on the road at Wheeling on Sat., Feb. 5 at 6:10 p.m. The team then comes home for four straight on the road. Tavern Blue Fore Packs are available for all home games this season, which includes four tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, VIP Parking and discounts from Tavern Blue restaurant. Tickets for the game are also available by calling 319-569-PUCK.
Upcoming Home Games
Wednesday, February 9th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Utah - College Night
Friday, February 11th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Utah - Faith & Family Night
Saturday, February 12th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Utah - Pink in the Rink Night
Wednesday, February 16th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Tulsa - College Night
Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.
