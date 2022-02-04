Everblades Look for Another Win in O-Town

ESTERO, Fla. - After an impressive 4-1 victory on Thursday night, the Florida Everblades will be looking to pick up a second win in as many nights as they take on the Orlando Solar Bears Friday night. Puck drop at the Amway Center is slated for 7:00 pm.

THE OPPONENT: After last night's loss to the Everblades, the Solar Bears saw their record fall to 20-16-3-0 which places Orlando fourth in the ECHL South Division. In addition to having accumulated 43 points and a .551 points percentage, Orlando sports a 12-5-2-0 home record.

THE SERIES: The Everblades hold a 3-2 edge in five games against the Solar Bears this season. The rivals exchanged 3-2 victories back in November, with each team winning at the other's arena. In December, the Blades hung a 5-0 shutout victory on the Bears at the Amway Center, while Orlando captured a 4-3 triumph at The Swamp on December 29. Thursday's 4-1 victory pulled the Blades ahead in the season series.

LAST TIME OUT: Parker Gahagen registered a season-high 42 saves and Blake Winiecki snapped a 1-1 tie with his 20th goal of the season early in the second period to lift the Florida Everblades to a 4-1 win over the Orlando Solar Bears Thursday night at the Amway Center. After Orlando struck 3:22 into the game, the Blades' Russell Jordan knotted the score at 1-1 with just 1:23 before the first intermission. Winiecki broke the deadlock at 16:23 of the second with an unassisted goal, his 20th of the season. John McCarron added a pair of third-period goals, his 17th and 18th of the year, in the form of a power-play tally and an empty net score, to seal the 4-1 victory.

LOOKING AHEAD: Over the remainder of the season, 10 of the Blades' final 30 games are against the Solar Bears. After hosting each other Friday and Saturday, the squads will head back to Orlando for back-to-back games on Saturday, February 12 and Sunday, February 13, concluding a run of five consecutive games between the teams. Six more meetings between the clubs await after that, with four of the six games slated for Hertz Arena.

GAHAGEN IS GREAT: With 42 saves in Thursday night's victory in Orlando, Parker Gahagen not only eclipsed his previous single-game high of 35, but he equaled the game-high recorded by an Everblade netminder this season. Gahagen's 42-save performance matched a similar outing by Devin Cooley, who turned aside 42 shots in a 5-1 victory at Atlanta on December 18.

HERE COMES THE CAPTAIN!: Just a couple of weeks after setting new Everblades franchise records for points, Captain Everblade John McCarron is nearing another set of major milestones. With two goals on Thursday, McCarron raised his Everblade career goal total to 140 in the regular season and 158 in all games including playoffs. The captain is within five goals of Reggie Berg's career regular-season mark of 145 and within six of Berg's overall mark of 164.

WHO: Florida Everblades vs. Orlando Solar Bears

WHERE: Amway Center (Orlando, FL)

WHEN: Friday, February 4, at 7:00 pm

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM and online at https://espnswfl.com.

