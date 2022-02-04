Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades: February 4, 2022

February 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (20-16-3-0 / .551) host the Florida Everblades (23-13-3-3 / .619) tonight at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center, as the in-state rivals will square off in the second of three straight games starting tonight.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Brad Barone is expected to start in net tonight for the Solar Bears; he is 2-2-0 against Florida with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage.

Orlando is 13-1-1-0 when leading after the second period, and 5-0-0-0 when tied after the second period.

Defenseman Steven Oleksy's next point will be the 200th of his professional career. The veteran blueliner has one assist in two games with the Solar Bears since his acquisition from Toledo last week.

Michael Brodzinski is three points away from 100 (23g-74a) in his career with the Solar Bears.

Luke Boka leads the Solar Bears with three first goals, along with three game-winners.

Tyler Bird lead Orlando with 89 shots on goal; Dylan Fitze leads Orlando with a 21.2 shooting percentage and ranks 14th in the league.

Blake Winiecki leads the Everblades in scoring against Orlando with two goals and five assists through four games.

Click to sign up for FloHockey today to watch every Solar Bears game!

Click to listen to the Solar Bears audio broadcast network

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears hit the road for the next two games as they visit the Florida Everblades on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena. Be sure to join your fellow Solar Bears fans for the watch party at Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company. The Solar Bear return home to host the Florida Everblades for Scout Night on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. Visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com/scouts to learn how to sign up your scout troop!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.