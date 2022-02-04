Game Notes: at Kansas City

GAME #43 at Kansas City

2/4/22 | Cable Dahmer Arena | 7:05 P.M. CST

LAST TIME OUT: Stephen Baylis scored twice, Dillon Kelley made 37 saves and Ryan Valentini had two assists as the Rush dropped the Tulsa Oilers, 4-3, Friday night at the BOK Center.

THEY'RE HOT: Rapid City has won seven of its past nine games and has points in nine of its last 12 games. The Rush took four of a possible six points off their opponents last week during road games in Allen and Tulsa. Rapid City has climbed to third place in the ECHL Mountain with 47 standings points and a .560 points percentage.

PARIK RETURNS: The Rush regained the services of goaltender Lukas Parik on Wednesday when he was assigned to Rapid City by the AHL Ontario Reign. Parik had spent the past month in the AHL, where he appeared in four games and was 3-0-1-0 with a 3.50 goals against average and .893 save percentage. In 16 games for the Rush this season, he is 9-4-2-1 with a 2.36 GAA and .927 SV%.

MORE REINFORCEMENTS: Rapid City also regained the services of winger Max Coatta and defensemen Quinn Wichers and Christian Evers this week. Coatta and Wichers had been in the AHL with the Tucson Roadrunners and Evers in the AHL with the San Jose Barracuda. Coatta is tied for third on the Rush with 12 goals and tied for fourth with 25 points in 33 games this season. Wichers has two goals and an assist in 23 games and Evers has ten assists in 37 games for Rapid City.

ROAD WARRIORS: Friday's game is the fourth of six in a row that the Rush will play away from home and the fourth of a stretch of 12 of 15 that will take place on the road. Rapid City is 2-1-0 in the first three of those road games and overall this season is 11-8-1-1 on the road.

ROUGH AND TUMBLE MAVERICKS: Kansas City has worn a path to the penalty box all season long; it leads the ECHL with 902 penalty minutes, 150 more than the next-highest total, Wheeling with 752. Mikael Robidoux leads the league with 212 PIMs in just 26 games and Loren Ulett is fourth with 113.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Rush are 4-1-0-0 against the Mavericks this season and have won both of the games played at Cable Dahmer Arena...defenseman Derek Perl was placed on waivers on Wednesday...Garrett Klotz was placed on injured reserve on Monday...Logan Nelson has two goals and seven assists in five games against Kansas City this season...Stephen Baylis recorded his third two-goal game of the season in the 4-3 win at Tulsa on Friday.

UP NEXT: The Rush and Mavericks meet again on Saturday night in Independence. Puck drop at Cable Dahmer Arena is scheduled for 7:05 PM CST.

