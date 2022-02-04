Oilers Rally Late to Beat Americans

Allen, TX - The Oilers win on the road 2-1, while outshooting Allen 44-17.

Nathan Larose broke the scoreless tie 3:32 into the third period by scoring on a pass across the middle from Maxim Golod in the slot. Dylan Sadowy also picked up his 40th point of the season with the secondary assist. Later in the third period, the Americans responded on the power play with a goal at the 14:21 mark from Jackson Leppard off of a rebound chance low in the crease. Moments after the tying goal, Larose grabbed his second goal of the night at the 17:45 mark, on a shot from one knee in the slot, set up by Golod again from behind the net. Adam Pleskach gets the secondary assist on the game-winning goal.

Tulsa heads back to the BOK Center on Saturday, Feb. 5 to face the Allen Americans, for the first of two home games this weekend. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

