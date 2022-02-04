Oilers Rally Late to Beat Americans
February 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
Allen, TX - The Oilers win on the road 2-1, while outshooting Allen 44-17.
Nathan Larose broke the scoreless tie 3:32 into the third period by scoring on a pass across the middle from Maxim Golod in the slot. Dylan Sadowy also picked up his 40th point of the season with the secondary assist. Later in the third period, the Americans responded on the power play with a goal at the 14:21 mark from Jackson Leppard off of a rebound chance low in the crease. Moments after the tying goal, Larose grabbed his second goal of the night at the 17:45 mark, on a shot from one knee in the slot, set up by Golod again from behind the net. Adam Pleskach gets the secondary assist on the game-winning goal.
Tulsa heads back to the BOK Center on Saturday, Feb. 5 to face the Allen Americans, for the first of two home games this weekend. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 4, 2022
- Rush Fall Short to Mavericks, 4-3 - Rapid City Rush
- Kalamazoo Stalls in Second, Drops First Game in Worcester - Kalamazoo Wings
- Peressini Outstanding in 2-1 Loss to Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Bennett Seals Overtime Classic with Winner at Toledo - Iowa Heartlanders
- Solar Bears Double up Everblades in 4-2 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Oilers Rally Late to Beat Americans - Tulsa Oilers
- Lethemon Stops 27, Rabbits Sink Admirals in 6-0 Shutout - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Worcester Begins Home Weekend with 5-2 Win over Kalamazoo Wings - Worcester Railers HC
- Heard, Boeing Score Twice in Overtime Loss to Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Fuel Fall to Wheeling 3-1 in Friday Night Game - Indy Fuel
- Nailers Open Big Home Month on Top - Wheeling Nailers
- Pritchard Scores Overtime Goal for Royals Back-To-Back Wins over Growlers - Reading Royals
- Everblades Fall at Solar Bears, 4-2 - Florida Everblades
- Growlers Drop 4-3 OT Decision vs Royals - Newfoundland Growlers
- San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves - Tulsa Oilers
- Americans Add Second Military Night - Allen Americans
- ECHL Transactions - February 4 - ECHL
- Defenseman Eric Williams Assigned to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Steelheads Alum Zach Yuen Named to Host China at Beijing Olympics - Idaho Steelheads
- Tonight's Game on as Scheduled - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Day: Americans Host Tulsa, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades: February 4, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Walleye Send Forward Austin McIlmurray to Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Gladiators Deal Nogard to Iowa - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Notes: at Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: Fight Cancer Weekend Continues at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Cyclones Postpone Frozen 5K/10k to February 26, 2022 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Wichita Returns Home Tonight to Host Idaho - Wichita Thunder
- Royals Seek Second Straight Win vs. Growlers on the Road - Reading Royals
- Everblades Look for Another Win in O-Town - Florida Everblades
- Icemen Defeat Grizz 4-1 - Utah Grizzlies
- Gooch, Ebbing Score Hat Tricks as Royals Dominate Growlers - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.