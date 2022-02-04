Lethemon Stops 27, Rabbits Sink Admirals in 6-0 Shutout

GREENVILLE, SC - Three first period goals kick-started the Greenville Swamp Rabbits offense that downed the Norfolk Admirals 6-0 in a 27-save shutout for John Lethemon on Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

After an early onslaught of offensive chances were denied by the Norfolk defense, the Swamp Rabbit broke the deadlock with Ayden MacDonald's fifth of the season at 10:22. At 14:54, Anthony Rinaldi doubled the Greenville lead with his sixth of the season before Justin Nachbaur added a third Swamp Rabbits tally, his fourth of the season at 17:58.

In a penalty-filled second period, Brett Kemp scored just 2:19 into the frame for Greenville, a power-play strike for his 10th of the season. Kemp's line-mate, Liam Pecararo scored his 18th goal of the season, extending his point streak to 17 games at 11:29. The streak is tied for third longest in the ECHL since 2008-09. At 12:23, Shawn Cameron scored his second of the season to cap off a 6-0 advantage for Greenville.

At the final horn, John Lethemon earned his sixth win of the season and his second shutout of the campaign with a 27-save performance.

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 14-15-4-3 while the Admirals fall to 14-20-2-2 on the season.

The Swamp Rabbits remain at home tomorrow night as they welcome the South Carolina Stingrays to Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 7:05 p.m.

