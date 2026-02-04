RJ Davis Named G League's Player of the Week - February 3

Published on February 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

RJ Davis is your G League Player of the Week! The rookie guard posted 32.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 8.0 APG including a career-high 45 PTS during a 3-0 stretch for the South Bay Lakers.







