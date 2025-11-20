POV: Messi Erupts in MUST-WIN GAME 3 with 2 Goals and 400th Career Assist

Published on November 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF YouTube Video







Watch Messi's every move from a win-or-go-home Game 3 against Nashville in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.







