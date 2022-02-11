Peters Heads Back to Bakersfield

WICHITA, Kan. (Feb. 11) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that defenseman Alex Peters has been loaned to Bakersfield.

Peters heads back to the Condors for the third time this season. In seven games with Bakersfield, he has two helpers.

The second-year blueliner from Blyth, Ontario has eight points (2g, 6a) in 12 games for the Thunder. He was named as the Thunder captain prior to Home Opening Weekend.

Peters attended training camp with Bakersfield. Last year, he joined the Thunder in March and finished with 12 points (4g, 8a) in 35 games.

Wichita remains in the Black Hills tonight to face the Rapid City Rush at 8:05 p.m.

