K-Wings Throttle Through Adversity, Win on Pink Ice
February 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (24-18-0-0) lit up the third period, using resilience and effort, to beat the Indy Fuel (19-22-2-2) on Pink Ice at the Wings Event Center on Friday, 3-2.
After coming from behind to take the 2-1 lead in the third period, the K-Wings looked for an insurance goal on the power play at the 14:28 mark. Instead, the Fuel scored a short-handed goal to tie it up at two just 19 seconds into the man advantage.
But that's when the veteran Kyle Blaney (8) put the team on his back from literally his own blue line.
After the ensuing center ice draw, Blaney marched up the ice, muscled his way to the goal mouth, and beat Indy goaltender Mitch Gillam (10-9-0-1) for the game winner just 29 seconds later. Andrew DeBrincat (17) and Greg Mauldin (1) had the assists on the goal.
The K-Wings battled back from a deficit in the early periods again Friday, as Indy scored at the 9:16 mark of the first and held the lead all the way until the 14:47 mark of the second.
Greg Mauldin (2) lifted the sell out crowd from their seats, as he stuffed home the second chance opportunity after his wrap-around attempt to even the game at 1. Andrew DeBrincat (16) and Justin Taylor (21) earned the assists on the goal.
The game stayed locked at 1-1 until Tyler Kobryn (4) scored his first goal as a K-Wing to give Kalamazoo the 2-1 lead. The shot was a snipe job into the top-right corner off the Tanner Sorenson (22) feed, and Raymond Brice earned the second assist on the goal.
It was also yet another outstanding performance by Trevor Gorsuch (12-11-0-0), as the game would've gotten out of hand early and often without his dominance in the crease. Gorsuch made 28 saves in the win.
Next up for the K-Wings is a trip to Fort Wayne (22-16-4-1) on Wednesday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 11, 2022
- Rapid City Edged at Home by Wichita, 4-3 - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Holds off Rush Rally for 4-3 Win - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Finish off the Steelheads in Overtime - Tulsa Oilers
- K-Wings Throttle Through Adversity, Win on Pink Ice - Kalamazoo Wings
- D'Astous, Robbins and Company Leads Grizz to Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Iowa's Early Deficit Too Much to Overcome Friday - Iowa Heartlanders
- Quick Start Leads Komets Past Cyclones - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Glads Pick up Point on Road in Overtime Loss - Atlanta Gladiators
- Maniscalco's OT Magic Wins Another One - Wheeling Nailers
- Cherniwchan Nets Game-Winner in Return to Lineup - South Carolina Stingrays
- Lions Fall to the Royals in Reading - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rabbits Comeback Falls Short as They Drop 3-2 Game to Icemen - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Fuel Fall to Kalamazoo Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Mariners Fall in Newfoundland Again, Seek Split - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Get Past Mariners 4-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Flodell Returned to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - February 11 - ECHL
- Peters Heads Back to Bakersfield - Wichita Thunder
- Gladiators Donate Pet Supplies to Atlanta Human Society - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Day Preview: Americans Look to Make It Three Straight over KC - Allen Americans
- Lightning Reassign Maxim Cajkovic to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Notes: vs Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Stephen Baylis Called up to AHL Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Host Lions for First of Back-To-Back at Home - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Gameday: Series Continues in Iowa - Utah Grizzlies
- Lions in Reading to Take on the Royals - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Wichita, Rapid City Meet Again Tonight in the Black Hills - Wichita Thunder
- Glads Meet Nailers for Only Matchup this Season - Atlanta Gladiators
- Worcester Railers to Host Pink in the Rink Night this Saturday at the DCU Center - Worcester Railers HC
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits VS Icemen - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Americans Beat KC in a Tight Game - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.