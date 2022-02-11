K-Wings Throttle Through Adversity, Win on Pink Ice

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (24-18-0-0) lit up the third period, using resilience and effort, to beat the Indy Fuel (19-22-2-2) on Pink Ice at the Wings Event Center on Friday, 3-2.

After coming from behind to take the 2-1 lead in the third period, the K-Wings looked for an insurance goal on the power play at the 14:28 mark. Instead, the Fuel scored a short-handed goal to tie it up at two just 19 seconds into the man advantage.

But that's when the veteran Kyle Blaney (8) put the team on his back from literally his own blue line.

After the ensuing center ice draw, Blaney marched up the ice, muscled his way to the goal mouth, and beat Indy goaltender Mitch Gillam (10-9-0-1) for the game winner just 29 seconds later. Andrew DeBrincat (17) and Greg Mauldin (1) had the assists on the goal.

The K-Wings battled back from a deficit in the early periods again Friday, as Indy scored at the 9:16 mark of the first and held the lead all the way until the 14:47 mark of the second.

Greg Mauldin (2) lifted the sell out crowd from their seats, as he stuffed home the second chance opportunity after his wrap-around attempt to even the game at 1. Andrew DeBrincat (16) and Justin Taylor (21) earned the assists on the goal.

The game stayed locked at 1-1 until Tyler Kobryn (4) scored his first goal as a K-Wing to give Kalamazoo the 2-1 lead. The shot was a snipe job into the top-right corner off the Tanner Sorenson (22) feed, and Raymond Brice earned the second assist on the goal.

It was also yet another outstanding performance by Trevor Gorsuch (12-11-0-0), as the game would've gotten out of hand early and often without his dominance in the crease. Gorsuch made 28 saves in the win.

Next up for the K-Wings is a trip to Fort Wayne (22-16-4-1) on Wednesday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

