Glads Meet Nailers for Only Matchup this Season

WHEELING, W.Va. - The Atlanta Gladiators (25-16-2-1) travel to challenge the Wheeling Nailers (23-18-1-0) tonight in the only matchup of the season between the two clubs. Atlanta is 8-2-0-0 in its last 10 games, while Wheeling has won four of its last five. Tonight is the second of five straight road tests for the Gladiators.

Scouting the Nailers

The Nailers have won four of their last five games and sit at fourth in the Central Division. Including tonight, six of Wheeling's next seven contests will be played at WesBanco Arena where the Nailers are 10-10-0-0 this season. Nick Hutchinson leads Wheeling and is tied for 13th in ECHL scoring with 39 points (15G-24A) in just 29 games. Patrick Watling has also been outstanding with 38 points (14G-24A) in 26 saves. Rookie goaltender Brody Claeys has started the last two games for the Nailers and has won his last three starts. Claeys owns a 4-1-0-0 to go along with a 2.04 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage.

Last Time Out

Atlanta took down the Cincinnati Cyclones 4-2 on the road on Wednesday. Xavier Bernard and Sanghoon Shin each scored their first ECHL goals, and Dalton Thrower and Elijah Vilio added tallies as well. Kevin Mandolese picked up his first ECHL win with 25 saves on 27 shots.

The Ma-Shin

Sanghoon Shin scored his first ECHL goal in the first period on Feb. 9 against Cincinnati in just his third game with Atlanta. The Gladiators signed the former South Korean Olympian on Jan. 31. Shin represented South Korea in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang and has played for his country in 123 international competitions. In the 2019-20 season with Anyang Halla, Shin led the Asia League with 22 goals. The forward has three points (1G-2A) in three games with the Glads.

A Walk in the Parks

Goaltender Tyler Parks has returned to the Gladiators after spending time with the Rochester Americans in the AHL. Parks was loaned to Rochester on Jan. 28 but did not appear in a game for the Amerks. With Atlanta in the ECHL, Parks had been dominant. The 6-foot-6 netminder is still tied for the league lead with 16 wins, his 2.14 goals-against average ranks second in the ECHL, and his .931 save percentage stands as the best mark in the league. In his last appearance with the Glads, Parks stopped 29 of 32 shots in a 5-3 win against Florida on Jan. 21.

Legend Status

With three assists on Feb. 9 against Cincinnati, veteran Mike Pelech passed Sheldon Gorski for sixth in all-time ECHL points and then tied Chris Valicevic in fifth place with 611 ECHL points. Trevor Jobe currently holds fourth place in all-time ECHL points with 635. Pelech already ranks second in league history with 811 games played. The forward ranks second on the Gladiators with 36 points (11G-25A) in his 13th professional season and on his 10th ECHL team.

WHEN: Friday, Feb. 11 at 7:10 PM ET

WHERE: WesBanco Arena - Wheeling, W.Va.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators at Wheeling Nailers

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

