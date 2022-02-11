Fuel Fall to Kalamazoo Friday Night

KALAMAZOO - Despite maintaining high energy throughout the game, leading in shots and a late game-tying goal from Seamus Malone, the Indy Fuel fell to the Kalamazoo Wings 3-2 Friday night.

The only penalty and goal of the first period favored the Fuel. Kalamazoo's Logan Lambdin was called for high-sticking at 7:29. Riley McKay capitalized on the one-man advantage and scored with assists from Keoni Texeira and Spencer Watson.

Both teams kept up a high pace throughout the second period, with Indy notching eight shots on goal and Kalamazoo getting seven. The Wings tied the game 1-1 at 14:04 with an equal strength goal from Greg Mauldin. There were no penalties during the period up until Kalamazoo's Tanner Sorenson was called for boarding right as the period ended.

Indy began the final period on a power play but were unable to get the puck past Wings' goaltender Trevor Gorsuch. The Fuel outshot Kalamazoo 15 to seven, but Gorsuch stopped most of what came his way. Kalamazoo took the lead at 5:21 with an equal strength goal from Tyler Kobryn. CJ Eick was called for a delay of game penalty with 5:32 remaining, sending the Fuel on the penalty kill. Indy's Malone tied the game with a short-handed goal with 5:13 left on the clock, but just 26 seconds later the Wings took their lead back with a power play goal from Kyle Blaney. The game ended with a final score of 3-2, Kalamazoo.

