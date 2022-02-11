Wichita, Rapid City Meet Again Tonight in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, SD - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers, American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, continues its three-game road swing tonight in the Black Hills against Rapid City.

The Thunder won 3-2 in overtime yesterday morning. Rapid City scored twice to force the game past regulation, but Michal Stinil provided the heroics just 24 seconds into the extra period.

Wichita has had a knack for playing games past regulation this season. The Thunder lead the league in games past 60 minutes with 11. Three of the last four games have been decided in overtime. Wichita improved to 2-6 in OT on Thursday morning and 2-1 in games past regulation in the season-series against the Rush.

With the win, the Thunder inched closer to Kansas City for sixth place with a .467 winning percentage. Rapid City is fourth in the league with a .543 mark.

Jake Theut has wins in his last four starts dating back to January 23. He won back-to-back starts last weekend over Idaho and followed that up with his victory on Thursday.

Logan Nelson leads the Rush with 40 points. Stephen Baylis is second with 36. Jay Dickman leads the Thunder with 39 points. Carter Johnson is second with 35 points.

In the season-series, Kenton Helgesen leads the Rush with seven points (1g, 6a) against the Thunder. Brett Gravelle (4g, 2a), Stephen Baylis (3g, 3a) and Logan Nelson (3g, 3a) each have six. Jay Dickman leads the Thunder with seven points (3g, 4a) against the Rush. Brayden Watts is second with six points (1g, 5a).

