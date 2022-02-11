Lions Fall to the Royals in Reading
February 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Lions lost 6-4 to the Royals Friday night in Reading, PA.
The first period featured a bonanza of goals, with six pucks finding their way into the back of the net. Lions marksmen were William Leblanc, Alexis D'Aoust and Olivier Archambault. The teams were knotted at 3-3 heading into the intermission.
In the middle of the second period, the Royals retook the lead. However, a few minutes later Lions captain Cédric Montminy evened the score at 4-4.
In the third period the Royals once again went ahead on a goal by Brad Morrison, and then put the game away with less than a minute remaining. Final score: Royals 6 - Lions 4.
Game two of the two-game series is Saturday night, February 12 in Reading.
