Lions Fall to the Royals in Reading

February 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Lions lost 6-4 to the Royals Friday night in Reading, PA.

The first period featured a bonanza of goals, with six pucks finding their way into the back of the net. Lions marksmen were William Leblanc, Alexis D'Aoust and Olivier Archambault. The teams were knotted at 3-3 heading into the intermission.

In the middle of the second period, the Royals retook the lead. However, a few minutes later Lions captain Cédric Montminy evened the score at 4-4.

In the third period the Royals once again went ahead on a goal by Brad Morrison, and then put the game away with less than a minute remaining. Final score: Royals 6 - Lions 4.

Game two of the two-game series is Saturday night, February 12 in Reading.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.