Grizzlies Gameday: Series Continues in Iowa

February 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Utah Grizzlies (27-15-2-1, 57 points, .633 Win %) at Iowa Heartlanders (17-21-6-1, 41 points, .456 Win %) Friday, February 11, 2022. Xtream Arena. 6:00 pm. Broadcast: Mixlr/FloSports

It's the 2nd game of the 3 game series and the 2nd all-time meeting between the clubs. Utah won 5-4 in overtime on February 9th. The Grizz are in first place in the Mountain division with a .633 points percentage. Watch out for Luke Martin, who leads the league with a +25 rating.

Last Game: Tardif Delivers OT Game Winner

Ben Tardif scored the game winning goal 2:37 into overtime as the Grizzlies defeated the Heartlanders 5-4 on Wednesday night. Brian Bowen and Mason Mannek each had 2 goals for Utah. Luke Martin had 3 assists. Trey Bradley had 2 assists as the captain now leads the club with 11 multiple point games. Trent Miner saved 38 of 42 to earn his 11th win of the season. Iowa outshot Utah 42 to 26. Utah was 1 for 2 on the power play and Iowa was 1 for 3.

This Week's Games

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 - Utah 5 Iowa 4 (OT) - The first ever meeting between the teams. Utah's .633 points percentage is 3rd best in the league.

Friday - Utah at Iowa. 6:00 pm.

Saturday, February 12, 2022 - Utah at Iowa. 6:00 pm.

All times Mountain. Every game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

Brian Bowen is on Fire

Bowen scored 2 goals in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win in Iowa. Bowen has 10 goals and 3 assists in his last 11 games. He currently leads the club with 18 goals. Brian is 5th in the league in shots on goal with 147. Bowen led the SPHL with 30 goals in the 2019-20 season.

Transactions: Trent Miner Goes Back to Colorado

Goaltender Trent Miner returns to the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Miner saved 38 of 42 shots in Utah's 5-4 overtime win at Iowa. Miner turned 21 years old on February 5th. He leads the league with 4 shutouts and has an 11-5 record with a .919 save percentage and a 2.41 goals against average.

Recent Transactions

February 10, 2022 - Trent Miner Reassigned to Colorado (AHL).

February 2, 2022 - Trent Miner Reassigned to Utah.

January 28 2022 - Andrew Nielsen Released from AHL contract.

Local Boy Does Good

Herriman, Utah native Mason Mannek has had a solid first full season as a pro. On Wednesday night in Iowa Mannek scored 2 goals. It was his second multiple goal game of his career. Mannek is 2nd on the team with 15 goals and is tied for 2nd with 33 points. Mason has a 14.9 shooting percentage. Mannek and Tyler Penner are the only 2 players who have appeared in all 45 games this season.

Luke Martin Takes Assists Lead

Martin had 3 assists on February 9th at Iowa. He now leads the team with 23 assists on the season. Martin leads the league with a +25 rating. He is 4th on the team with 31 points (8 goals, 23 assists). Luke is a former 2nd round draft pick (52nd overall) by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2017.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Trent Miner leads the league with 4 shutouts. No other goaltender in the league has more than 2 shutouts. Charle-Edouard D'Astous leads all league defenseman with 15 goals and is tied for 2nd with 34 points. Trey Bradley and Matthew Boucher are tied with Florida's John McCarron for the league lead in shorthanded goals with 4. Luke Martin leads the league in plus/minus at +25. Brian Bowen is 5th in shots with 147.

Next Homestand

Friday, February 18, 2022 - Worcester at Utah. 7:10 pm. AFCU Friday. Father-Son Night.

Saturday, February 19, 2022 - Worcester at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Monday, February 21, 2022 - Worcester at Utah. 1:10 pm. Sensory Inclusion Game. Paw Patrol Sepcialty Jerseys.

Family Fun Zone is on the concourse for every Grizzlies home game.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Brian Bowen, Trey Bradley, Luka Burzan, Taylor Crunk, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Zac Robbins, Quinn Ryan, Gehrett Sargis, Christian Simone, Benjamin Tardif.

Defenseman: Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Kyle Pouncy, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Cole Kehler.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 27-15-2-1

Home record: 15-7. Utah has outscored opponents 80 to 59 at home.

Road record: 12-8-2-1

Win percentage: .633. Best win % in Mountain Division.

Streak: Won 1.

Standings Points: 57.

Last 10: 6-3-1.

Goals per game: 3.44 (Tied 5th) Goals for: 155.

Goals against per game: 3.09 (Tied 11th) Goals Against: 139.

Shots per game: 32.73 (7th)

Shots against per game: 30.67 (11th)

Power Play: 24 for 134 - 17.9 % (Tied 20st)

Penalty Kill: 134 for 177- 75.7 % (24th)

Penalty Minutes: 632. 14.04 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 17 (1st).

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 4.

Record When Scoring First: 11-6-0-1. Utah has scored first in 18 of 45 games this season. Utah is 16-9-2 when the opposition scores first.

Record in One Goal Games: 9-2-2-1. 14 of the 45 games have been decided by 1. 13 games have been decided by 2. Utah is 8-5 in 2 goal games.

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Goals: Brian Bowen (18).

Assists: Luke Martin (23)

Points: D'Astous (34)

Plus/Minus: Luke Martin (+25) - Leads League

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (114) Taylor Crunk is 2nd with 69.

Power Play Points: D'Astous (12)

Power Play Goals: D'Astous (4)

Power Play Assists: D'Astous (8).

Shorthanded Goals: Trey Bradley/Matthew Boucher (4)

Shots on Goal: Brian Bowen (147)

Shooting Percentage: Tyler Penner (11 for 72). 15.3 %. - Minimum 55 shots.

Game Winning Goals: D'Astous (4).

Wins: Trent Miner (11).

Save %: Garrett Metcalf (.932).

Goals Against Average: Garrett Metcalf (1.84)

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 37 64 49 5 0 155 Utah Grizzlies 479 502 463 29 1476

Opposition 48 38 50 2 1 139 Opposition 451 463 451 14 1382

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Stats

Utah has scored a league leading 17 shorthanded goals. The Grizz are 11-4 when scoring a shorthanded goal. Utah is 19-1 when leading after 2 periods. The Grizz have a 64 to 38 scoring advantage in the 2nd period. Utah is 26-5-2-1 when scoring 3 or more goals in a game. Utah has outscored opponents 80 to 59 at home this season. Utah's 155 goals are the 2nd most in the league. Their 57 standings points are the 2nd most in the league, trailing Toledo who has 59. The Grizzlies are 13-5-2-1 with 0 days rest between games. 6 different goaltenders have won at least 1 game this season. Utah is 23-8-1-1 vs Mountain Division opponents. Utah is 7-9-2 when trailing after 1 period. The 7 wins when trailing after 20 minutes of play is the most in the league. The Grizz are 16-0 when allowing less than 3 goals. Utah is 19-6-0-1 when outshooting opponents. The Grizz are 9-2-2-1 in one goal games.

Multiple Point games (2021-2022)

11: Trey Bradley

10: Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Ben Tardif.

9: Brian Bowen.

8: Luke Martin.

7: Mason Mannek.

6: Matthew Boucher, Brandon Cutler. Andrew Nielsen.

5: Tyler Penner.

3: Gehrett Sargis.

2: Luka Burzan.

1: Neil Robinson, Bailey Conger, Christian Simeone, Nate Clurman, Quinn Ryan, Connor McDonald.

Active Streaks (2021-2022 Season)

Goal Streaks: Ben Tardif (2) Brian Bowen, Mason Mannek (1).

Assist Streaks: Nate Clurman (3), Trey Bradley (2) Luke Martin, Zac Robbins, Christian Simeone (1).

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Bowen (5) Clurman (3).

Brian Bowen has 10 goals in his last 11 games. 20 of his 29 points have been at Maverik Center. 12 of his 18 goals have been at home. 8 of his 11 assists have been at home. Bowen has a point in 5 straight.

Trey Bradley has 9 goals and 6 assists in his last 15 games.

Ben Tardif has a point in 16 of his 26 games with Utah. Ben has a point in 10 of his last 17 games. Tardif has 13 points in 13 games in January (3 goals, 10 assists) and a +1 rating.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous has a point in 10 of his last 16 games. He has a point in 23 different games for Utah this season. In 12 games in January D'Astous has 13 points (3 goals, 10 assists) and a +7 rating. D'Astous had 53 shots on goal in 12 games in January.

Luke Martin has 15 points in his last 15 games (4 goals, 11 assists). Martin was is a +12 in January. He was also a +6 in 10 games in November and was a +7 in 6 games in October. Martin has a point in 11 of his last 16. Martin leads the league in plus/minus at +25.

Mason Mannek has 11 points in 13 games in January (4 goals, 7 assists). Mannek has a point in 5 of his last 10.

Tyler Penner had 11 points in 13 games in January (4 goals, 7 assists).

Players with 10 or more Goals

18: Brian Bowen,

15: Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Mason Mannek

13: Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley

11: Tyler Penner

10: Brandon Cutler, Quinn Ryan

Grizzlies skaters with 2 or more goals in a game

3: Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen

2: Trey Bradley, Mason Mannek

1: Luka Burzan, Brandon Cutler, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Luke Martin, Andrew Nielsen, Tyler Penner, Ben Tardif.

11 different Grizzlies players have scored 2 or more goals in a game this season.

